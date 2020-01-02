Teresa Giudice reveals that she added a policy of not cheating the Prenup Joe forced her to sign

In Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice was sincere about some of the details included in her prenuptial agreement with her husband Joe. Now that they are officially separated, these things are resurfacing.

In the last episode of the show, Teresa was with her and Joe's eldest daughter, Gia, buying a party dress when she received a call from the man.

At that time, I was still in the custody of ICE.

Their conversation on the phone became quite explosive, the man complained about money.

Upon hearing her complaints, Teresa brought to discussion a point of her prenuptial agreement.

‘You have nothing to do, all you do is go shopping and spend money. Your mother is like Robin Hood. She takes her husband away and simply spends everything in stores, "said Joe, involving his firstborn in their marriage discussions.

Teresa did not appreciate her accusations and replied with: ‘Yes, I am not taking (nothing) from my husband, though … I am working alone, breaking my a **, taking care of our four daughters. You didn't leave me with millions in the bank account, you didn't leave me anything. And I paid all the debt, (I'm) taking care of our daughters and doing everything alone. And I'm spending a lot of money on lawyers. "

She continued reminding him that he actually married "nothing,quot; and not a "millionaire,quot; and that, despite this, he still had her sign a prenuptial agreement!

During her confessional, Teresa revealed that she almost refused to marry Joe for this.

However, he apparently changed his mind when he thought of his own clause to add to the document.

"I want you to put only one thing there. If you ever cheat, the prenuptial agreement will be voided," said the reality star who said at the time.

In response, Joe went so far as to argue that he didn't even want to get married in the first place, something Teresa confessed really bothered her because she said it in front of her daughter.



