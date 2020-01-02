Tensions between the United States and Iran: all the latest updates | Iran news

%MINIFYHTML5fc10a7db40bfffef65c5d04a53de3e69% %MINIFYHTML5fc10a7db40bfffef65c5d04a53de3e610%

Tensions between the United States and Iran increased Friday after a US air strike killed Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force of Iran and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF.

The Pentagon confirmed the strike, saying it came "by order of the president."

The deaths of Soleimani and al-Muhandis are a potential turning point in the Middle East and are expected to provoke severe reprisals by Iran and the forces it supports in the region against the interests of Israel and the United States.

%MINIFYHTML5fc10a7db40bfffef65c5d04a53de3e611% %MINIFYHTML5fc10a7db40bfffef65c5d04a53de3e612%

Here are all the latest updates amidst the increased tensions as of Friday, January 3:

Iran's state television confirms that Soleimani was & # 39; martyred & # 39;

Citing a statement from the Revolutionary Guard, Iranian state television said Soleimani was "martyred,quot; in a US helicopter attack near the airport, without giving further details.

The Pentagon confirms Soleimani killed in & # 39; president's address & # 39;

The Pentagon confirmed in a statement that Soleimani was killed "by order,quot; of the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

"By order of the president, the US military has taken decisive defensive measures to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani," a Pentagon statement said.

"This attack was aimed at deterring future plans for Iranian attack. The United States will continue to take all necessary measures to protect our people and our interests anywhere in the world."

Under the direction of the President, the US Army. UU. He has taken decisive defensive measures to protect US personnel. UU. Abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps Force, a foreign terrorist organization designated by the US. UU. – The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 3, 2020

Trump tweets an image of an American flag

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, did not comment on the attacks, but shortly after the reports of the raids appeared, he tweeted a photo of an American flag.

US Senator Murphy: Did Trump unleash a potential massive regional war?

US Democratic Senator Chris Murphy questioned whether Trump needed congressional approval to attack Soleimani.

"Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That is not a question," Murphy tweeted. "The question is this: as the reports suggest, did the United States simply murder, without any authorization from Congress, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly unleashing a potential massive regional war?"

Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That is not a question. The question is this: as the reports suggest, did the United States simply murder, without any authorization from Congress, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly unleashing a potential massive regional war? – Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 3, 2020

US Senator Rubio: The Quds Force chose the path of climbing

US Republican Senator Marco Rubio tweeted that "Iran's Quds Force chose the path of escalation."

"In the face of repeated attacks #IRGC, USA and @potus exercised admirable moderation by establishing clear red lines and the consequences of crossing them

"# The Quds Force of Iran chose the path of escalation. They are entirely to blame for causing the dangerous moment now before us."

The defensive actions that the United States has taken against # I ran and their representatives are consistent with clear warnings they have received They chose to ignore these warnings because they believed @POTUS was restricted from acting by our internal political divisions They miscalculated – Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 3, 2020

Former US Pentagon official USA: "Without a doubt,quot; USA UU. I wanted to attack Soleimani

Speaking to Al Jazeera, US Deputy Secretary of Defense Lawrence Korb said "there is no doubt,quot; that the United States wanted to attack Soleimani "for a while."

Iran's Qassem Soleimani killed in an attack at Baghdad airport

General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds force in Iran, was reported dead along with six others after an air attack at Baghdad International Airport.

Iraqi officials and state television reported that, apart from Soleimani, Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis also died in the attack.

Read more here.

Read more about the recent events that lead to the intensification of tensions.

Iraq: anti-government protesters denounce pro-Iran crowds

Iran may be planning attacks on US interests: Pentagon chief

Iranian protesters leave the US embassy complex in Baghdad

& # 39; Iran is not afraid & # 39 ;: why Tehran rejects US threats to Iraq

The United States is surprised when protesters storm the Baghdad embassy: analysts