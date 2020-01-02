Tarek El Moussa begins the & # 39; most defining decade & # 39; of his life with GF

Tarek The MoussaI couldn't be more excited for the new decade.

This is because, for the first time in a long time, the 38-year-old HGTV star Flip or Flop is starting with a special person: his girlfriend, Heather Rae Young.

"I'm so ready to start the most defining decade of my life with @heatherraeyoung by my side!" Tarek wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, New Year's Day 2020, along with a photo of him and Heather kissing at midnight. "I simply love the New Year, but I love the new decades even more! It gives us the opportunity to establish a solid 10-year plan! I will share my 2020 goals with you very soon! I will share my whole life with as long as you leave me: ) "

"We ended up in Las Vegas last night with a large group of friends and here are our midnight photos! ❤️❤️," he continued. "Is anyone else as excited as I am for the new decade?"

"1-1-2020," Heather wrote, along with the same photos. "Me + You. Love of my life ❤️ Best friend @therealtarekelmoussa,quot;.

Tarek and Heather made their relationship public last summer, several months after he and his Flip or Flop co-star Christina Anstead He ended a divorce after seven years of marriage. The two, who share daughter Taylor, 9 and Brayden, 4, separated in 2016. The children met Heather at a family reunion in August.