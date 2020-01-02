Tarek El Moussa begins the & # 39; most defining decade & # 39; of his life with GF

Tarek The MoussaI couldn't be more excited for the new decade.
This is because, for the first time in a long time, the 38-year-old HGTV star Flip or Flop is starting with a special person: his girlfriend, Heather Rae Young.
"I'm so ready to start the most defining decade of my life with @heatherraeyoung by my side!" Tarek wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, New Year's Day 2020, along with a photo of him and Heather kissing at midnight. "I simply love the New Year, but I love the new decades even more! It gives us the opportunity to establish a solid 10-year plan! I will share my 2020 goals with you very soon! I will share my whole life with as long as you leave me: ) "
"We ended up in Las Vegas last night with a large group of friends and here are our midnight photos! ❤️❤️," he continued. "Is anyone else as excited as I am for the new decade?"
"1-1-2020," Heather wrote, along with the same photos. "Me + You. Love of my life ❤️ Best friend @therealtarekelmoussa,quot;.
Tarek and Heather made their relationship public last summer, several months after he and his Flip or Flop co-star Christina Anstead He ended a divorce after seven years of marriage. The two, who share daughter Taylor, 9 and Brayden, 4, separated in 2016. The children met Heather at a family reunion in August.
July 2019: rumors of romance
Tarek and Heather provoke dating rumors when they are photographed kissing on a yacht at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, California. A source tells E! News at the moment it is "slowly,quot; starting to come out after its separation of 2016 from Christina Anstead, and that "Tarek and Heather recently started dating, but it's nothing serious or official."
August 2019: PDA
Tarek and Heather are photographed in a cozy hug during a night date in Beverly Hills. In a recent podcast interview Reality life with kate caseyHe talks about the possibility of remarrying one day, saying: "I've been alone for three years and now I feel lonely. As people we want to love and we want to be loved. I don't care what anyone says, that's how we are connected. I'm hopeful. I think there's a possibility. "
August 2019: officialization
I never thought I'd say this word again, but this beautiful young lady, Heather Rae, is my girlfriend, officially, yes, "says Tarek in E! Daily pop. "She's amazing. It's just, I feel very, very lucky to have met her. We have many things in common. It's amazing. She does a great job, she did it. Sell Sunset, and that show was amazing. So, I really admire your work ethic and your heart. It's been a long time since I started falling in love. "
"I've been alone for about three and a half years now and finally finding someone again, it's a big problem for me, because a few months ago if you had asked me, I would say & # 39; I & # 39; I will be alone to always and I'm happy to be alone & # 39 ;, and you know what, I realize what I was missing now, "he adds.
August 2019: celebrating his birthday
Tarek and Heather celebrate their 38th birthday at BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles. She writes on Instagram: "Happy, happy, happy birthday @therealtarekelmoussa since you entered my life, I have not stopped smiling. When I am with you, the world stops. I am so excited to share your special day with you. You + Me,quot; .
Red Carpet Debut September 2019
Tarek and Heather make their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of the HGTV program A very brady renovation In Los Angeles.
September 2019: celebrating his birthday
Heather turns 32 and Tarek surprises her with a new Ferrari. She writes on Instagram: "I've had the best birthday with the best man @therealtarekelmoussa. Yes, this is an effusive post, but I can't help it. I waited 32 years to meet this special man. I'm a romantic with no choice for me and always I believed in true love. My advice is to wait and not settle for anything less. On our first date he asked me what the car of my dreams was … I said a white Ferarri. ❤️❤️ and ……. # souls twins. "
September 2019: celebrating her daughter's birthday
Tarek and Heather take their ex-wife Christina Ansteadthe daughter of Taylor The Moussa Go out to dinner to celebrate your ninth birthday. He writes on Instagram. "For the past few years, Tay and I have always been to her favorite steakhouse! It's special for her because it's a place for dinner & # 39; me and her only & # 39; this time she asked me if we could bring @heatherraeyoung and my heart melted. Heather is amazing with tay and they love each other 🙂 ❤️ I just wanted to share our & # 39; date night & # 39; special with you 🙂 "
"Tay and I have really joined in recent months, she welcomed me with open arms and since then we have enjoyed our feminine days, buying our matching nails and friendship necklaces," Heather wrote later. "Happy happy birthday Tay !! ❤️"
October 2019: Halloween with the children
"Our Halloween was very special," writes Heather on Instagram. "We had a lot of fun with the trick or deal with the children. Seeing them laugh is priceless. My life has changed a lot and I feel so satisfied and happy. @Therealtarekelmoussa I love you more and more every minute. I love our life together." "
November 2019: date night
Tarek and Heather are seen in Los Angeles.
November 2019: link with Brayden
Heather posts this photo on Instagram, writing: "
November 2019: return to the red carpet
Tareka and Heather attend the Give Easy event organized by Ronald McDonald House Los Angeles in Avalon Hollywood.
January 2020: happy new year
Tarek and Heather sound in the new year and decade.
