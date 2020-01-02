Taiwan's chief military officer and 7 others die in a helicopter crash

Eight people, including the head of the Taiwanese armed forces, died Thursday after the military helicopter carrying them crashed on the side of a mountain during a routine trip, the Taiwan army said.

The Black Hawk helicopter was carrying 13 people, including Shen Yi-ming, an air force general who served as chief of staff for the Taiwan armed forces. The helicopter left the Songshan airport in Taipei, the capital, shortly before 8 a.m. to fly to Yilan County in northeastern Taiwan for an inspection, the military said.

The last contact with the helicopter was at 8:07 a.m. The military has not yet said what could have caused the accident in a mountainous district southeast of Taipei.

A military spokesman said Thursday morning that rescuers were fighting at the time of arriving at the scene of the accident. The 13 people on board included three crew members and 10 military officers.