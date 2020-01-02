Taiwan's chief military officer and 7 others die in a helicopter crash

Eight people, including the head of the Taiwanese armed forces, died Thursday after the military helicopter carrying them crashed on the side of a mountain during a routine trip, the Taiwan army said.
The Black Hawk helicopter was carrying 13 people, including Shen Yi-ming, an air force general who served as chief of staff for the Taiwan armed forces. The helicopter left the Songshan airport in Taipei, the capital, shortly before 8 a.m. to fly to Yilan County in northeastern Taiwan for an inspection, the military said.
The last contact with the helicopter was at 8:07 a.m. The military has not yet said what could have caused the accident in a mountainous district southeast of Taipei.
A military spokesman said Thursday morning that rescuers were fighting at the time of arriving at the scene of the accident. The 13 people on board included three crew members and 10 military officers.
Tsai Ing-wen, president of Taiwan, wrote on Facebook that she ordered the military to do everything possible to reach the fallen helicopter. "Personnel safety is the first priority," she wrote
Taiwan is in the final stretch of his presidential career, with Ms. Tsai leading Han Kuo-yu, the candidate of the main opposition party, the Kuomintang.
Taiwan has long been a potential flash point for military conflicts. China asserts that Taiwan is self-governing as part of its territory and has threatened to use force to prevent it from seeking formal independence.
The United States sells military equipment for the defense of Taiwan, including Black Hawk helicopters. The Obama administration approved the sale of 60 Black Hawks to Taiwan in 2010 as part of a $ 6.4 billion arms deal. In response, China temporarily severed some military ties with the United States.
Amber Wang contributed to the investigation.