Super hit: Good Newwz joins the club of 100 million rupees

In the final launch of 2019, Good Newwz maintains its strong control at the box office and has now become the last participant of the coveted Rs. 100 crore club. The film marks the reunion on screen of Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan after almost a decade. The two have previously worked together on films such as Ajnabee, Bewafaa, Kambakkht Ishq and Tashan. Together with Akshay and Kareena, we can also see a new couple in the form of Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

Speaking of numbers, Good Newwz managed to get an opening of Rs. 17.56 rupees. However, positive reviews and good word of mouth helped the film see substantial growth in box office figures. The movie collects Rs. Rs 22.50 million yesterday bringing the total amount to Rs. Rs 117.10 million. Without a grand premiere this weekend, we hope the film stays strong at the box office. Well, that is definitely a good Newwz for producers at least.

Good Newwz follows two couples with the same last names, who seek to have babies through IVF, also known as in vitro fertilization. The comedy of the errors has been jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Akshay's Cape of Good Hope Films.