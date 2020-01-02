Steve Harvey returns to Facebook's Steve Watch talk show

Steve Harvey is starting the New Year with a new show on a new platform. The talk show host launches "Steve on Watch,quot; on January 6, 2020, and fans couldn't be more excited. The new program will be broadcast exclusively on Facebook and fans will have multiple ways to watch the program on their mobile devices and computers. Steve's program ended in June 2019, after it was learned that Kelly Clarkson had made a deal for a talk show. Kelly's talk show has become a huge success, but that doesn't mean people wanted Steve out of the air! Steve Harvey has a huge and loyal fan base who has followed him to Facebook and looks forward to the launch of Steve on call.

Steve Harvey spoke with TV Guide about his new program and platform and expressed his enthusiasm for the program.

“This show feels more intimate. I have the freedom to do and say more and be myself more than (before). "

The freedom to share more of Steve's personality, opinions and views without worrying about offending the directors of the stations is another reason why fans are delighted with the next series. Steve selected the SteveHarveyTV Facebook address and those who want to tune in will find it there.

Here is a little more information about Steve Harvey's next Facebook series Steve on call from the official Facebook page.

Steve has a lot planned for you in 2020! I wish you a bright and happy new year!

The show will not be completely different from what fans have become accustomed to. You will use a similar design and even the scenario looks familiar. Steve will also revisit some of the highlights of his previous program, but has planned a full line of new interviews.

Those who are new to Facebook Watch should make sure they have an account. This will allow you to get the full viewing experience and allow you to participate in conversations with others. On the left side of Facebook, you will see several options and one of them says "Videos on Watch,quot;. This is how you will find all the new programs, programs and videos available on Facebook Watch. Once you click on the video link, you will see an option for Shows. You can also write Steve Harvey and it should appear.

When you review Facebook Watch programs, you will have the opportunity to subscribe to different programs on the platform, including Steve on Watch.

Are you going to watch Steve's new series when it opens on January 6, 2020?



