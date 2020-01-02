Star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; Teresa Giudice: & # 39; Sign a pre-meeting before marrying Joe !! & # 39;

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has revealed that her husband Joe Giudice had her sign a prenuptial agreement before they married in 1999.

"You made me sign a prenuptial agreement, that's fine!" Teresa snapped at Joe during a phone call captured by the Bravo camera.

"A week before we got married, Joe asked me to sign a prenuptial agreement, and I felt that when you love someone, you don't do that," Teresa told the producers after the verbal altercation.

"Being Italian, I have old-school parents, and it's embarrassing to cancel a wedding," Teresa said, explaining why she didn't decide to suspend the wedding. He also shared that he would only sign the prenuptial agreement on the condition that a clause canceling the prenuptial agreement be added if there were ever infidelity.

"I didn't even read it, I just said: & # 39; I want you to put one thing there. If you ever cheat, the prenuptial agreement is void & # 39;" Teresa said.

Could Teresa walk away empty-handed from the impending divorce?