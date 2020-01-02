Star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; Teresa Giudice: & # 39; Sign a pre-meeting before marrying Joe !! & # 39;

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has revealed that her husband Joe Giudice had her sign a prenuptial agreement before they married in 1999.

"You made me sign a prenuptial agreement, that's fine!" Teresa snapped at Joe during a phone call captured by the Bravo camera.

"A week before we got married, Joe asked me to sign a prenuptial agreement, and I felt that when you love someone, you don't do that," Teresa told the producers after the verbal altercation.

Recent Articles

Star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; Teresa Giudice: & # 39; Sign a pre-meeting before marrying Joe !! & # 39;

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has revealed that her husband Joe Giudice had her sign a prenuptial agreement before...
Read more

Calum Chambers: Arsenal defense out for up to nine months with ACL injury | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Bird flu kills tens of thousands of turkeys in Poland | Poland news

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
According to the media and local authorities, up to 40,000 poultry will be slaughtered after the bird flu has been responsible for the death...
Read more

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West plan the fifth baby through a surrogate mother by 2020!

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Kim Kardashian and her newly converted Christian husband Kanye West are reportedly planning to have another baby in 2020 through a substitute.The...
Read more

Tyler Cameron and Stassie Karanikolaou spend NYE and their first New Year's Day together 2 months after being romantically linked

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
After rumors that they've been flirting a lot with each other, Tyler Cameron and Stassie Karanikolaou apparently spent New Year's Eve together! Are the...
Read more
©