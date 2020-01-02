Slate House is heading to Reynoldstown | Racing news





Slate House on the way to victory in Kempton

Slate House could prepare for its scheduled date for the Cheltenham Festival at the Nodex Hunt of Sodexo Reynoldstown in Ascot on February 15.

The three-mile competition is one of two Grade Two races, along with Cotswold Chase in Cheltenham, under consideration for the eight-year-old boy trained by Colin Tizzard before the RSA Insurance Novice Hunt in March.

Slate House took its shape to new heights by recording a first Grade One win at the Kauto Star Novice Hunt in Kempton on Boxing Day.

Joe Tizzard, the coach's son and assistant, said: "Reynoldstown is the obvious race for him. It's a grade two around Ascot and it would be ideal for him."

"We won it last year with Mister Malarky, so that's the race we initially thought of. He has come out of his career at Kempton."

"We were looking for careers for him on Judgment Day and he could go to Cotswold Chase, since he is good with Cheltenham and the owners are willing to have problems with anything. However, he will surely end up in the RSA."

Grade One winner stable mate Kilbricken Storm will be directed to a Pertemps classifier after finishing third at a handicap in Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

Tizzard said: "It was a lovely race. I'm happy with him while traveling well. He broke his pelvis last season and these two races this season will act as confidence boosters."

"I think he will improve again and gain confidence in the future. We need him to be qualified for the Pertemps since that is the only disadvantage he can run at the Festival, so I thought his next race would be in a Qualifier."