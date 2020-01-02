Selena Gomez publishes a summary of her year: she reveals what she was doing the day Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot!

During her 2019 recap, Selena Gomez revealed what she was doing the day her ex Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin! As a result, she was having a good time with her close girlfriend, instead of crying for him.

On the first day of 2020, Selena shared a great look at the year she just finished in her IG stories, literally saying "goodbye,quot; to 2019, which she called the "year of being the third wheel."

She proceeded to share a large number of photos that presented some of her best moments.

In March, he met Benjamin, the new BFF cat Taylor Swift.

The following month, he met another pet, this time his own dog, Winnie.

In July, he celebrated his 27th birthday!

By recapping all these events in her life in the last year, Selena also ended up, perhaps accidentally, revealing what she was doing on the same day as her ex, Justin Bieber said yes to the Hailey Baldwin model.

The singer and actress published three photos taken on September 30, 2019, which was the date of Bieber's formal wedding and, judging by the laughter she shared with her girlfriend, it seems she was not upset.

Or maybe she was affected at first, but the girls were there to help her, making Selena laugh and forget her anguish!

Either way, everyone was having a game night as the cards on the table suggest.

Selena has managed to pour all her feelings into her art, so fans are waiting for the release of her new album titled Rare.

Ad

When he announced it, he said "it's the most honest music I've ever done, and I can't wait for you to hear my heart."



Post views:

0 0