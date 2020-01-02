Selena Gomez makes public her favorite private memories of 2019

%MINIFYHTMLa74f0beadf823850ff78ec0f5c6093d29% %MINIFYHTMLa74f0beadf823850ff78ec0f5c6093d210%

On New Year's Day, the successful & # 39; Lose You to Love Me & # 39; He uses his Instagram account to share dozens of photos and videos never seen before last year.

Selena Gomez He has shared private moments of his life in 2019 with fans on Instagram to celebrate the New Year.

The successful "Taki Taki" went to the platform to share photos on New Year's Day (January 1) with memories never seen before in public last year, sharing dozens of her favorite moments online.

Among the highlights were Selena's photos dating friends and loved ones, caressing her friend. Taylor Swiftcat and attending Kacey Musgraves& # 39; concert with a group of brides. The 27-year-old star also recalled her trip to Kenya, her charity work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation in the United States and the creation of her new album, "Rare," her first studio album in four years and her third alone. free in general.

"Rare" falls on January 10.