See how HSMTMTS faces Get & # 39; cha Head in the game

Ready to get back into the game?
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is about to organize its production of High School Musicaland E! News has its first look at its version of an iconic song from the movie, with a group of basketball players dancing. You probably already have the song in your head, so go ahead, sing or haggle!
This week's episode, titled "Opening Night," finally finds the opening of High School Musical in East High.
"After months of rehearsals, theater children prepare for an unforgettable opening night. But when unexpected audience members show up to shake the cast, will the show continue if the Wildcats aren't all in this together?"
In the clip below, Joshua Bassett plays Ricky, who plays Troy Bolton, and Matt Cornett play E.J. who plays Chad Danforth, and they're really killing that basketball choreography.
the HSMTMTS production of HSM continues at the end of the "heart-racing,quot; season next week.
"It's the second act of the opening night, and what's at stake has never been so high. After the last-minute cast changes in the first act, and so much without saying between Ricky and Nini, there's more drama outside on stage than on stage. "
Other original HSM the songs include "Stick to the Status Quo,quot;, "We are all in this together,quot; and "Breaking Free,quot;, and this week's ep will also present a new song written by the stars Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo called "Just for a Moment ""
New episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere on Fridays at Disney +.