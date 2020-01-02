Sanders and Trump mark New Year with fundraising announcements | Trump News

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders raised more than $ 34.5 million in the last quarter of 2019, the longest three-month period for a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, while Republican President Donald Trump raised $ 46 million after his political trial, his campaigns said Thursday. .

The new figures raised the total fundraiser of the Sanders campaign last year to $ 96 million, making him the main fundraiser so far among the 14 Democrats competing to face Trump in the November presidential elections. The states begin electing candidates next month with the Iowa assemblies on February 3.

Trump, a popular polarizing president among the vast majority of Republicans but vilified by many Democrats, maintained his formidable fundraising advantage over Democrats with an increase in donations following his dismissal last month by the House of Representatives of the Congress of the United States led by the Democrats.

"Democrats and the media have been in a frenzied political trial and the president’s campaign just got bigger and stronger with our best fundraising quarter this cycle," said Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale , it's a statement. Trump was accused of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power over his dealings with Ukraine. He is expected to be acquitted in a Senate trial this month.

The last quarter of Trump's campaign eclipsed a third-quarter fundraiser of nearly $ 41 million. The 2020 reelection year begins with available cash of $ 102.7 million, an amount that will help Trump's bid to compete in states beyond those that led him to a surprise victory in 2016.

Trump speaks during a Keep America Great rally at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, Michigan (File: Je Kowalsky / AFP)

Some Democrats have not yet disclosed their fundraising numbers in the fourth quarter, but those who did have a good performance.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said on Twitter that his campaign raised $ 22.7 million in the last three months of 2019, the biggest quarter of the campaign so far.

Pete Buttigieg raised $ 24.7 million in the fourth quarter, a considerable total that would place him among the top fundraisers in the Democratic camp. Businessman Andrew Yang raised $ 16.5 million, well above the nearly $ 10 million he took in the previous quarter.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has not published her latest fundraising figures.

Warren's campaign told his followers last week that he needed more donations to meet his $ 20 million goal for the quarter. Biden's fundraising was lower than that of its main rivals in the last quarter.

& # 39; Base movement & # 39;

Sanders, who wants to reduce US business dominance and economic inequality, has built his campaign with small donations, largely through the online fundraising of a coalition of ethnically diverse supporters, mostly young people.

The campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, said Sanders' "grassroots movement,quot; proved that he was the best placed candidate to defeat Trump.

"It is proving every day that working-class Americans are ready and willing to fully fund a campaign that defends and assumes the largest and richest corporations," Shakir said in a statement.

Sanders, 78, recovered from a heart attack in early October to gain growing support for his platform to expand government-managed medical care, make the university free and reinforce investment in renewable energy paid with Higher taxes on the rich.

Two billionaires in the Democratic race, Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg, rely on their own money to finance their campaigns, but have not published their latest funding figures.

Bloomberg has spent more than $ 76 million on television commercials since November 16, while Biden, Warren, Sanders and Buttigieg have spent $ 13.2 million combined throughout the year, according to an analysis by the Wesleyan Media Project citing advertising data Kantar Media / CMAG policy.

Bloomberg, a New York media mogul who only entered the race in November, surpassed Steyer, who has put more than $ 72 million in television commercials this year.

Bloomberg has risen to fourth place in the Democratic race with the support of approximately five percent of Democratic-trend voters, according to a Reuters / Ipsos poll conducted December 18-19, while Steyer just got two for percent support