Salman Khan danced until 2020 and these photos are proof



Many stars made sure to enter the New Year in style. While some headed to dream vacation spots, others made sure they were close to their family to bring the new decade. One of those stars that entered 2020 with an explosion was Salman Khan. The Bollywood bhaijaan went to his Panvel farm along with his close friends and family to celebrate the beginning of a new year. The photos of Salman dancing with the debutante Saiee Manjrekar have been floating online since their crazy party and Salman seems to be in the mood to dance safely.

In addition to Saiee, Iulia Vantur, Sangeeta Bijlani, Daisy Shah and others also joined Salman for the party at her farm. Check out these images of the actor having a great time when he welcomed the new year.