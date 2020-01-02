"Saif was perfect for the role,quot; – Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn will soon be seen on the big screen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie marks Ajay's 100th movie in Bollywood. He is co-producing the film together with Bhushan Kumar. Directed by Om Raut, the film stars Saif Ali Khan in a negative role as Uday Bhan, a Rajput who works for the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Ajay in a recent interview revealed why Saif Ali Khan was perfect for the representation of Uday Bhan in the film. He said: “We wanted someone who could excite and represent the character well, since he disagrees with Tanaji. We wanted one that was perverse and peculiar. The idea was to find an actor seriously. Saif was perfect for the role. We've got along well since our first movie, Kacche Dhaage (1999) and then Omkara (2006). We narrated the (script), and instantly liked it. Although we don't work together as much as we should (in the past), I'm glad I collaborated on this movie. "

He also talked about how history textbooks at school did not do this character justice. “The most important thing for me is to see if it is worth telling a story or not. Tanhaji was in fact an unknown warrior. The two paragraphs about him at school (textbooks) don't do him justice, "he said.