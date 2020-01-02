Saif Ali Khan reacts to Sara Ali Khan by making a sequel to Love Aaj Kal

B-town's Nawab chote, Saif Ali Khan has consecutive releases in 2020 and both projects are surrounded by a lot of publicity. First, Saif has the Tanhaji period movie for the premiere, followed by a genre that he reigns, a romantic comedy titled Jawaani Jaaneman. While the actor is currently consumed by his projects, his daughter Sara Ali Khan also keeps busy with many exciting things. In fact, the young actress' next movie is a sequel to her father's movie. Sara's next release, #Aajkal with Kartik Aaryan, is a sequel to the launch of Saif Ali Khan in 2009, Love Aaj Kal. "

Recently, when Saif was giving an interview to a leading newspaper, the actor was asked about how he feels his daughter continues with the Imtiaz Ali romance brand franchise and, as usual, the ingenious actor had something shameless to say : "It's great, but I don't know how to feel about it. I could even have acted in the sequel (laughs). I just did the remix of my song," Ole Ole "(from Yeh Dillagi) to Jawaani Jaaneman and now my daughter is acting in a sequel to my movie. It's lovely and I wish you all the best. Time is really flying. "

Saif Ali Khan currently enjoys quality time with his family in Switzerland, where they brought the new year. Sara, on the other hand, is preparing for the launch of #Aajkal along with the filming of Coolie No.1.