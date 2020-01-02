%MINIFYHTML03a37f8984f06a6c52fdf4f52987da0a9% %MINIFYHTML03a37f8984f06a6c52fdf4f52987da0a10%

Watch the first day of the second Test between South Africa and England, in Cape Town, live at Sky Sports Cricket from 7:30 a.m. on Friday





England starter Rory Burns suffered an ankle injury playing football in training

England's initial hitter, Rory Burns, has been ruled out of the rest of the series of tests against South Africa after suffering ankle ligament damage while playing soccer in training.

The 29-year-old will return home for further evaluation and treatment as soon as possible, after captain Joe Root inflicted his teammate's left ankle damage on training Thursday.

The burns obtained the highest score with 84 in the defeat of 107 England races against South Africa in the first Test in Centurion and could be replaced in the XI by Zak Crawley for the Cape Town Test, which is live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30 on Friday morning.

Crawley made his hitting debut at No. 6 in New Zealand last month, but first opened at the county level and scored 820 runs for Kent in the County Championship Division last season.

S Africa vs England Live

Jofra Archer remains a doubt for the second Test with England to make a late call about the physical state of the sealant.

More to follow …