Rodney Terry, UTEP basketball coach in critical condition after an allergic reaction

UTEP basketball coach Rodney Terry is in critical condition at a Miami hospital after experiencing an allergic reaction before his team's game on Wednesday.

Terry, 51, reportedly became ill during a pregame meal and received medical attention when his team faced the FIU in their inaugural US Conference match. UU. After the game, assistant coach Kenton Paulino said he understood that the condition was not serious.

"Coach Terry wanted to be here, and he is doing much, much better," Paulino told reporters on Wednesday. “(The hospital) wanted to hold him for a certain period of time and they didn't let him go. But he's ready to go back to work. "

But Terry's condition apparently worsened Thursday afternoon, and he remains under intensive care.

Terry has trained UTEP since the beginning of last season. Before that, he directed the state of Fresno for seven years.