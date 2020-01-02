Rodney Terry, UTEP basketball coach in critical condition after an allergic reaction

By Lisa Witt
Sports

UTEP basketball coach Rodney Terry is in critical condition at a Miami hospital after experiencing an allergic reaction before his team's game on Wednesday.

Terry, 51, reportedly became ill during a pregame meal and received medical attention when his team faced the FIU in their inaugural US Conference match. UU. After the game, assistant coach Kenton Paulino said he understood that the condition was not serious.

"Coach Terry wanted to be here, and he is doing much, much better," Paulino told reporters on Wednesday. “(The hospital) wanted to hold him for a certain period of time and they didn't let him go. But he's ready to go back to work. "

But Terry's condition apparently worsened Thursday afternoon, and he remains under intensive care.

Terry has trained UTEP since the beginning of last season. Before that, he directed the state of Fresno for seven years.

Recent Articles

Miley Cyrus approached to play Suzi Quatro in Biopic

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WENN / AttachmentDuring an appearance on & # 39; Good Morning Britain & # 39 ;, the rocker of & # 39; Can the...
Read more

Guns N & # 39; Roses left disappointed by leaks of songs unpublished by Superfan

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramRick Dunsford, who won an auction of storage units by the ANR former manager of the band, facing a legal problem of Universal Music...
Read more

Justin Bieber making music and touring again thanks to Hailey Baldwin – Here's why!

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Justin Bieber is preparing to release new music after quite a long break and it turns out that fans should thank his wife, Hailey...
Read more

Chris Brown's daughter royalty Rihanna channels with umbrella photo – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Luka Doncic scores 31 points when the last increase of Dallas Mavericks sinks Brooklyn Nets | NBA News

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more
©