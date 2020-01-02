Rocket attack at Baghdad airport kills Iraqi paramilitary officer | News

A rocket attack at Baghdad International Airport killed a senior member of an Iraqi paramilitary group backed by Iran.

Sources from the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) told Al Jazeera that the rockets destroyed two vehicles carrying "high-profile guests," who had arrived at the airport and were being escorted by a PMF public relations officer.

The identity of the murdered official has not been disclosed.

Osama bin Javaid of Al Jazeera, reporting from Baghdad, said the incident appeared to be a selective attack.

PMF sources believe that the attack was possibly carried out by the United States.

The AFP news agency, meanwhile, reported that at least eight people died in the attack.

The Iraqi Security Media Cell, which releases information about Iraqi security, said earlier that the rockets fell near the cargo hall.

Witnesses in the area also told Al Jazeera that they could hear the sound of sirens and helicopters in the air after the attack before dawn.

The incident area is still cordoned off, authorities told Al Jazeera, but the international airport is still running.

Our correspondent added that the attack took place near the base of the US-led coalition forces.

The attack occurred amid tensions with the United States after a militia backed by Iran and other protesters violated the US embassy in Baghdad.