Rihanna described the liar for not releasing the album in 2019 as promised

A fan sarcastically suggests that the new album of the Barbadian singer should be titled & # 39; Rihanna is a liar & # 39 ;, while another annoying devotee declares that he will no longer broadcast his album & # 39; Anti & # 39; of 2016.

Fans of Rihanna We are currently furious now that the new year has officially begun. As you will remember, the Barbadian singer once announced that her long-awaited album would be released in 2019, but until January 1, 2020, the album has not yet reached stores and it is still unknown when it will be released. This, of course, made her fans so annoying that they started calling her a liar.

A Twitter user made a sarcastic joke: "It's January 1, 2020 and the best liar prize goes to you for making us believe you can be true to us. Let's hear your speech b *** h." Another said about the owner of Fenty Beauty: "Rihanna is the biggest liar of the last decade. It makes history thanks, queen." On the other hand, a fan suggested: "& # 39; Rihanna is a liar & # 39 ;, should be the name of # R9".

Another person said: "Rihanna must know what the hell she is doing, she must have something to redeem herself because you cannot be such a big liar and think that we will forget it", while another person joked. "Dictionary 2020. Liar = Rihanna. Example: You are a Rihanna that you didn't forget. " There was also one that threatened her, "I hate liars, and @rihanna took the fake ** rat to ** CAKE. You know what I'm not giving ANTI another current. LISTEN TO ME?"

Rihanna has not yet responded to outrage.

His ninth studio album has been mocked for quite some time. Rih said earlier about the album: "I like to see it as an album inspired by reggae or infused with reggae. It will not be typical of what is known as reggae, but you will feel the elements in all tracks."

Rih's next album, which still has no title or release date, will be a continuation of his 2016 "Anti" effort. The album was successfully released both critically and commercially, with numerous musical publications that include it in their lists of the best albums of 2016.