Ricky Gervais Cautious about the Golden Globe jokes after Kevin Hart's Oscar controversy

%MINIFYHTML7420aa0c5376599b5eb0d9ef6632dab19% %MINIFYHTML7420aa0c5376599b5eb0d9ef6632dab110%

Wenn

By resubmitting the annual awards ceremony for the fifth time, the creator of & # 39; The Office & # 39; He admits that he must now make sure his comedy routines are bulletproof within 10 years.

Up News Info –

Ricky Gervais is testing his jokes before organizing the Golden Globe Awards after Kevin Hart He had to withdraw from the 2019 Oscar competition due to the controversial previous tweets.

The British comedian returns to host the annual awards ceremony of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the fifth time on Sunday, January 5, after having surprised the stars in the past with his uncompromising and risky humor.

However, he says that the fate of Hart, who resigned as host of the Academy Awards after it was learned that he had made fun of homosexuals in tweets and old comedy routines, means that he will recheck his routine and leave everything What can destroy your career.

%MINIFYHTML7420aa0c5376599b5eb0d9ef6632dab111% %MINIFYHTML7420aa0c5376599b5eb0d9ef6632dab112%

"I start writing immediately. Before deciding to do so, I have to go, & # 39; do I have something? What happened? & # 39;" Ricky tells The Hollywood Reporter. "I write jokes and consider them and make sure they are bulletproof."

"Today, you must make sure they are bulletproof within 10 years, and people say:" He said this once, 10 years ago. " Kevin Hart (lost) his job for 10-year tweets that said he was sorry and eliminated at that time. So there is more pressure to make (bulletproof jokes). It is the world (watching). This is not me in a comedy club. "

However, the star promised that he will not stop and save stars like Mel Gibson, Ben Affleckor Charlie Sheen, who has previously pointed at the ceremonies with spikes.

<br />

"People like the idea of ​​freedom of expression until they hear something they don't like. So there's still a pressure, but that doesn't mean I'm going to soften it or push it back and not say what I want." "The office"adds the creator.