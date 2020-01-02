Ricky Gervais addresses alleged transphobic tweets before balloons

Austin Hargrave / The Hollywood Reporter
Get ready because Ricky Gervais is about to unleash his comedy about you in the 2020 golden balloonsAnd yes, it can be offended.
The funny British and co-creator of The office It is organizing the Sunday ceremony, marking its fifth time in a decade and the first since 2016. And it is already generating controversy.
In December, Harry Potter creator J.K. RowlingThe support expressed on the researcher's Twitter Maya Forstater, who lost his job by tweeting that people cannot alter their biological sex. The parody account @JarvisDupont, which mocks the culture of the PC and white privilege, joked that Rowling is a "TERF,quot; (transexclusive radical feminist), to which Gervais answered, "Those horrible biological women can never understand how it should be for you to become a lovely lady so late in life. They take their female privileges for granted. Win in women's sports and have their own baths. Well, that's enough." The LGBTQ + community and its supporters did not have fun.
"Jarvis Dupont is a fraudulent Twitter account, and the joke is that he is so awake that he has actually closed the circle and does terrible things. And his last (bit) is, & # 39; I am trans now & # 39;. He is very wrong. And I responded by playing with him, saying: "Oh, you are much better than biological women because they have had a lifetime to get used to," Gervais said. The Hollywood reporter in a cover interview released on Thursday.
"Now, people saw my tweet and thought I was a real trans person, but I'm bothering Jarvis Dupont, who is really a woman in real life. And this is the problem," he continued. "You can say, & # 39; Listen, I was kidding. It's a joke." But that's not always enough for people. They say, "Well, why are you kidding?" Also, add to that the nature of Twitter: it's very sharp, there are no nuances, it's always out of context. "
While hosting the Golden Globes 2016, Gervais spoke in his monologue about Caitlyn JennerThe transition to becoming a woman and her participation in a fatal car accident the previous year, joking: "He didn't do much for women drivers."
"I was very careful that the joke was about her being a bad driver," he said The Hollywood reporter. "The joke was about stereotypes."
Gervais told the store that it becomes a "personal rule,quot; to not laugh at something that a person "cannot avoid."
"Deep down, I want people to know that I am not racist, homophobic or sexist," he said.
"People like the idea of freedom of expression until they hear something they don't like," he said later. "So there is still a pressure, but that does not mean that I am going to dilute it or regress it and not say what I want. It is just another form of what we have been through many, many times: it used to be called PC. I think those things start with very good intentions and then they are assaulted. It is good not to be racist, sexist and homophobic. But it is not good that we are not allowed to make jokes about those things, because you can tell a joke about race without being racist. "
While hosting the 2011 Golden Globes, Gervais pointed to Tim allen and his lack of awards. He said The Hollywood reporter I was sorry for the joke.
"Because I think he was wrong," he said. "The joke was him and Tom Hanks. Then I went out and said: & # 39; Our next two presenters, the first has won five Oscars, a combined box office of five billion dollars. And the other, Tim Allen. Right? It is a good joke. I'm joking with Tim Allen. But anyone next to Tom Hanks, unless it's Dustin Hoffman or Robert Redford or Robert de Niro, that could be me. But it turned out to be Tim Allen. And I have nothing against Tim Allen. He is a good actor. Probably a good guy. So, although there is no malice and I can justify it funny and everyone laughed, I didn't want Tim Allen to think: “ Oh, that was written for me. Why me? & # 39; Well, because you were standing next to Tom Hanks. "
When asked who is in his line of fire this year, Gervais said: "Well, I don't think this time (any) people are. I think I will go after the community in general. I would go after the cinema and I,quot; would go after television and would go after the actors and after the pretense and hypocrisy. You know what I mean? I would go after those big and foggy things in which everyone can feel that I am not bothering anyone. person. I will never point to someone and say: & # 39; You had a bad year, friend & # 39 ;, you know? "
The 2020 Golden Globes will air live from Beverly Hilton on NBC on Sunday, January 5 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. PT.
Check out a full list of Golden Globe Award nominations.
Look at our Golden Globes: the internal guide of E! Special tonight at 11 p.m. for a preview of Globes. And don't miss the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the Golden Globes 2020 on Sunday, January 5 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Balloon ceremony on NBC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT!
%MINIFYHTMLe63f893b8e11747b55c5b96639adfa1413%