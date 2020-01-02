Ricky Gervais addresses alleged transphobic tweets before balloons

Get ready because Ricky Gervais is about to unleash his comedy about you in the 2020 golden balloonsAnd yes, it can be offended.

The funny British and co-creator of The office It is organizing the Sunday ceremony, marking its fifth time in a decade and the first since 2016. And it is already generating controversy.

%MINIFYHTMLe63f893b8e11747b55c5b96639adfa1411% %MINIFYHTMLe63f893b8e11747b55c5b96639adfa1412%

In December, Harry Potter creator J.K. RowlingThe support expressed on the researcher's Twitter Maya Forstater, who lost his job by tweeting that people cannot alter their biological sex. The parody account @JarvisDupont, which mocks the culture of the PC and white privilege, joked that Rowling is a "TERF,quot; (transexclusive radical feminist), to which Gervais answered, "Those horrible biological women can never understand how it should be for you to become a lovely lady so late in life. They take their female privileges for granted. Win in women's sports and have their own baths. Well, that's enough." The LGBTQ + community and its supporters did not have fun.

"Jarvis Dupont is a fraudulent Twitter account, and the joke is that he is so awake that he has actually closed the circle and does terrible things. And his last (bit) is, & # 39; I am trans now & # 39;. He is very wrong. And I responded by playing with him, saying: "Oh, you are much better than biological women because they have had a lifetime to get used to," Gervais said. The Hollywood reporter in a cover interview released on Thursday.

"Now, people saw my tweet and thought I was a real trans person, but I'm bothering Jarvis Dupont, who is really a woman in real life. And this is the problem," he continued. "You can say, & # 39; Listen, I was kidding. It's a joke." But that's not always enough for people. They say, "Well, why are you kidding?" Also, add to that the nature of Twitter: it's very sharp, there are no nuances, it's always out of context. "