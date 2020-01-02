Ricki Lake shares a powerful photo of his freshly shaved head

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images
Ricki Lake He shared photos of his freshly shaved head through Instagram on Wednesday and talked about how "he has been fighting hair loss for most of my adult life."
"Liberated and free, me," captioned the photo, taken by Amanda Demme. "First things first, I am not sick. (THANK GOD.) I am not having a midlife crisis. Nor am I having a mental breakdown, although I have been suffering. Suffering mainly in silence for almost 30 years. And finally I'm ready to share my secret. "
The 51-year-old television star expressed how her fight against hair loss "has been debilitating, shameful, painful, scary, depressing (and) alone."
"There were some times when I even felt suicidal about it," he continued. "Almost no one in my life knew the level of deep pain and trauma I was experiencing. Not even my therapist knew the truth over the years. I know that by sharing my truth, I will be touching the sensitive fiber with so many women and men. I'm not alone in this and my goal is to help others and, at the same time, free myself from this quiet hell I've been living in. "
Looking back on his days as Tracy Turnblad in the 1988 film Hair sprayLake said that "they processed three times and made fun of my virgin hair then healthy every two weeks during filming,quot; and that his hair "was never the same."
"From Hairspray to Hairless," he wrote along with a sad face symbol. "In my case, I think my hair loss was due to many factors, yo-yo diets, hormonal contraceptives, radical fluctuations in weight over the years, my pregnancies, genetics, stress and hair dyes and extensions. Working as a talent in various shows and movies, either DWTS or my talk show, also made a dent in my fine hair. "
For years, Lake "got used to using extensions."
"All the different types, I tried them all, the ones that are glued, the adhesive tapes, the clips, and then in a total hair system that I hated, and finally in a single solution that really worked quite well for me during the last 4 or 5 years, "he recalled. "I tried wigs on some occasions, but I could never get used to them. Everything felt false and I was very self-conscious and uncomfortable."
He then explained that "I had been to many doctors, I was injected with steroids in the head (and I took) all the supplements and something else."
"My hair would recover and then fall again," he continued. "It was maddening."
After working in London and experiencing his "last extreme diet,quot; in which he lost 20 pounds in six weeks, Lake noticed that his hair was "falling again, big time." She decided that it was enough and that "she would have to be released."
"Maintenance free every 10-12 days, where my additional hair would need to be adjusted (sometimes painfully) and my gray hair would need to be colored," he continued in a Facebook post. "I felt like a slave to this maintenance program. I was not going to leave the city for more than 12 days, because of this. I even took my fairy and dear friend to London during my period there to do what she did. I had to do it to keep it in my head. Well, it's a new year and a new decade and a new me. "
Then he explained that he removed his hair and that "it feels so good."
"I am released. I am free. I am releasing and releasing," he continued. "I am brave. I am beautiful. I am love. By 2020 and beyond, I want to be real. (From time to time I will choose to use the hair, but now it is for fun, not because I am hiding anything. I am so done with concealment.) Happy new year and decade for all! "
After Lake shared her message, several celebrities applauded her in her posts.
"I love you so much," Andy Cohen He wrote in the comments section. "Beautiful inside and out!"
"I love so much,quot; Rosie O & # 39; Donnell he added, later writing, "beautiful you."