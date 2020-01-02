Ricki Lake shares a powerful photo of his freshly shaved head

Ricki Lake He shared photos of his freshly shaved head through Instagram on Wednesday and talked about how "he has been fighting hair loss for most of my adult life."

"Liberated and free, me," captioned the photo, taken by Amanda Demme. "First things first, I am not sick. (THANK GOD.) I am not having a midlife crisis. Nor am I having a mental breakdown, although I have been suffering. Suffering mainly in silence for almost 30 years. And finally I'm ready to share my secret. "

The 51-year-old television star expressed how her fight against hair loss "has been debilitating, shameful, painful, scary, depressing (and) alone."

"There were some times when I even felt suicidal about it," he continued. "Almost no one in my life knew the level of deep pain and trauma I was experiencing. Not even my therapist knew the truth over the years. I know that by sharing my truth, I will be touching the sensitive fiber with so many women and men. I'm not alone in this and my goal is to help others and, at the same time, free myself from this quiet hell I've been living in. "