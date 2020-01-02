Ricki Lake reveals haircut and hair loss

%MINIFYHTML16e8ab2f7b7680100b0ca98fd3ad039f9% %MINIFYHTML16e8ab2f7b7680100b0ca98fd3ad039f10%

Ricki Lake has opened up about a personal problem that he has been suffering in silence for more than 20 years. At 51 years of age, some hair changes are expected and even considered normal. When women begin to enter perimenopause, they may notice some changes in their hair. Ricki Lake revealed that he is dealing with much more than hormone-related hair loss. According to Ricki, he has suffered hair loss for almost 30 years and, although he attributes the hormonal changes as a contributing factor. He also believes that the hairstyle he used when he played Tracy Turnblad for the movie Hairspray played a role. I wanted people to know that she had cut her hair and felt free and free, but she wanted the public to know that she was not sick or collapsed … although she definitely struggled emotionally when she began to lose her hair.

The emotional cost that the hair loss caused to Ricki Lake was more than anyone could have imagined, if they had known what was going on. Ricki said he even killed himself, but suffered in silence. She said nobody knew what she was going through, not even her therapist.

Speaking about what she believes contributed to hair loss, Ricki Lake stated the following.

%MINIFYHTML16e8ab2f7b7680100b0ca98fd3ad039f11% %MINIFYHTML16e8ab2f7b7680100b0ca98fd3ad039f12% “Since I played Tracy Turnblad in the original Hairspray in 1988 and they processed three times and made fun of my virgin and healthy hair every 2 weeks during filming, my hair was never the same. (Yes, that was all my own hair in the movie). From Hairspray to Hairless. 🙁 In my case, I believe that my hair loss was due to many factors, yo-yo diets, hormonal contraceptives, radical fluctuations in weight over the years, my pregnancies, genetics, stress and hair dyes and extensions. Working as a talent in various programs and movies, whether it's DWTS or my talk show, also made a dent in my fine hair. ”

You can see the full post that Ricki Lake shared on his Facebook account below.

Ricki shared an additional photo on his personal Instagram account where he also revealed his story of hair loss to his fans and followers.

Ricki stressed that he was speaking on behalf of the countless men and women who also suffer in silence and shame. Ricki said she knows she is not alone and wants to help others while freeing herself from the slavery of keeping it a secret.

Ricki also indicated that he has gone through many treatments that would lead to hair growth, only to go through a fall stage again where he would lose his hair.

After the last incident of detachment, Ricki said it was enough and opted for the buzzing cut. The response to the look has been praise and acceptance. Most people agree that Ricki looks beautiful and the new cut is striking.

