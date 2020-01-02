Ricki Lake goes bald after "depressing" hair loss makes her feel suicidal

Instagram

The actress of & # 39; Hairspray & # 39; She decides to shave her head and shares her battle against hair loss that makes her feel & # 39; debilitating, shameful, painful, scary, depressing, alone & # 39 ;.

Ricki Lake He debuted with a new drastic appearance on Instagram on New Year's Day, on January 1, 2020, explaining to fans that he had decided to shave his head after fighting hair loss for the past 30 years.

The former presenter of a 51-year-old talk show shared a series of encouraging images of her shaved head on her Instagram page while reassuring her followers that her makeover was not due to being "sick," a "medium-sized crisis." age "or a" mental breakdown ".

"Suffering almost always in silence for almost 30 years. And finally I am ready to share my secret," Ricki said, before revealing that he has been suffering from hair loss "for most of my adult life."

"It has been debilitating, embarrassing, painful, scary, depressing, lonely, everything," he continued. "There were some occasions when I even felt suicidal about it. Almost no one in my life knew the level of deep pain and trauma I was experiencing. Not even my therapist / s over the years knew my truth."

Ricki added that it was his role as Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray in 1988 that really messed up his hair, admitting that "they processed three times and made fun of my healthy virgin hair every two weeks during filming," and their strands "were never the same. " after that.

Then, several factors in his life contributed to his hair falling out, as Ricki explained: "I think my hair loss was due to many factors, yo-yo diets, hormonal contraceptives, radical fluctuations in weight over the years. , my pregnancies, genetics, stress and hair dyes and extensions. "

Now he hopes that by talking about his battle, he will help other people who are going through similar difficulties.

"I know that by sharing my truth, I will play a chord with so many women and men," his message continued. "I'm not alone in this and my goal is to help others while at the same time getting rid of this quiet hell I've been living in."

<br />

When he welcomed her in 2020, Ricki said he was completely embracing the "new me" in the new decade, and concluded: "I am liberated. I am free. I am liberating and releasing. I am brave. I am beautiful." I'm love. By 2020 and beyond, I want to be real. "