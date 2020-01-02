Ric Flair & # 39; so happy & # 39; for the daughter's commitment

Instagram

His professional wrestling daughter Charlotte Flair has engaged to her wrestling champion boyfriend, Andrade, after he asked for her hand in marriage on New Year's Eve.

Wrestling superstars Charlotte Flair Y Andrade They are engaged.

The current champion of the United States proposed on New Year's Eve (December 31, 2019) and confirmed that his wife would be accepted through social networks.

Wrestling legend Ric FlairHer daughter also shared the news with her Twitter followers, along with a snapshot of the couple.

"Yes. @AndradeCienWWE (sic)", subtitled the shot.

Ric Flair was one of the first to congratulate the couple, adding: "Congratulations to my beautiful daughter @MsCharlotteWWE and an amazing young man @AndradeCienWWE for their commitment! How happy, how proud! What a way to start 2020!" .