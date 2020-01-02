RHONY – Luanne De Lesseps reveals that she is drinking again after months of sobriety

Two years ago, Royal Housewives of New York The star Luann de Lesseps found herself in trouble after a Christmas Eve drunkenness that led the police in Palm Beach, Florida, to arrest her for disorderly intoxication, raid and assault. De Lesseps could reach an agreement to avoid going to jail, but he went to rehab twice and was on probation for a year with rules that prohibited him from drinking alcohol. Now, the countess says she is drinking again after completing her probation and taking a conscience test.

De Lesseps said recently Persons magazine that was sober for months, but now it is allowed to drink from time to time because it has regained control of its life.

"The new year has been a moment of reflection," de Lesseps explained. "I've learned a lot about myself, and I'm in a very good place and I'm finally back in the driver's seat." I have always said that my trip is day to day. I am toasting for a happy new year ahead! "

After her arrest in December 2017, the 54-year-old woman said she intended to turn the "unfortunate incident,quot; into a "positive life-changing event," but it has not been easy. When he made his plea agreement, one of the stipulations to stay out of jail was to avoid alcohol, but Lesseps was wrong a couple of times.

In April, Lesseps failed his alcohol test and admitted to his probation officer that he drank two mimosas after performing his cabaret act in Chicago. At the time she said Persons that he takes his sobriety seriously and that it was a daily struggle. However, she said she was still committed to doing whatever it took to live a healthy and sober lifestyle.

De Lesseps was able to successfully complete his probation in August after his new probation agreement required weekly counseling sessions and monthly psychiatric sessions. He also had to take a breathalyzer with her, attend AA meetings, perform 50 hours of community service and go to a Victim Impact Class of MADD.

At BravoCon in November, de Lesseps told Andy Cohen during a special Watch what happens live that felt great now that her trial period is over, and that she can finally move on with her life and "be mean,quot; to her RHONY co-stars again.

Ad

New episodes of Royal Housewives of New York We will return to Bravo later this year.



Post views:

fifteen