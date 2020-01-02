RHONY – Luanne De Lesseps reveals that she is drinking again after months of sobriety

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Two years ago, Royal Housewives of New York The star Luann de Lesseps found herself in trouble after a Christmas Eve drunkenness that led the police in Palm Beach, Florida, to arrest her for disorderly intoxication, raid and assault. De Lesseps could reach an agreement to avoid going to jail, but he went to rehab twice and was on probation for a year with rules that prohibited him from drinking alcohol. Now, the countess says she is drinking again after completing her probation and taking a conscience test.

De Lesseps said recently Persons magazine that was sober for months, but now it is allowed to drink from time to time because it has regained control of its life.

"The new year has been a moment of reflection," de Lesseps explained. "I've learned a lot about myself, and I'm in a very good place and I'm finally back in the driver's seat." I have always said that my trip is day to day. I am toasting for a happy new year ahead! "

After her arrest in December 2017, the 54-year-old woman said she intended to turn the "unfortunate incident,quot; into a "positive life-changing event," but it has not been easy. When he made his plea agreement, one of the stipulations to stay out of jail was to avoid alcohol, but Lesseps was wrong a couple of times.

In April, Lesseps failed his alcohol test and admitted to his probation officer that he drank two mimosas after performing his cabaret act in Chicago. At the time she said Persons that he takes his sobriety seriously and that it was a daily struggle. However, she said she was still committed to doing whatever it took to live a healthy and sober lifestyle.

De Lesseps was able to successfully complete his probation in August after his new probation agreement required weekly counseling sessions and monthly psychiatric sessions. He also had to take a breathalyzer with her, attend AA meetings, perform 50 hours of community service and go to a Victim Impact Class of MADD.

At BravoCon in November, de Lesseps told Andy Cohen during a special Watch what happens live that felt great now that her trial period is over, and that she can finally move on with her life and "be mean,quot; to her RHONY co-stars again.

Ad

New episodes of Royal Housewives of New York We will return to Bravo later this year.


Post views:
fifteen

Recent Articles

Kim Kardashian knocks down the rumors that he bought JFK's bloody murder shirt for North!

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Kim Kardashian has closed rumors that she gave her 6-year-old daughter North, a bloody shirt that was once worn by former President...
Read more

What happened to the Mets in & # 39; Avengers: Endgame & # 39 ;? A theory

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
We are still very far from reporting pitchers and receivers, and the real news about baseball has slowed significantly since...
Read more

Josh McDaniels loved Baker Mayfield predraft; wouldn’t take Browns job if John Dorsey were GM, sources say

Sports Bradley Lamb - 0
CLEVELAND, Ohio Josh McDaniels loved Baker Mayfield coming out of Oklahoma in 2018, and would be eager to work with him in Cleveland, a league source told cleveland.com. Furthermore, McDaniels would not take the Browns job if John Dorsey were GM, largely bec…
Read more

AL.com All-Access: Some closing thoughts on Alabama, Auburn bowl games

Sports ajit - 0
The 2019 college football season is not over for another 11 days, but it is for Alabama and Auburn. The Crimson Tide ends its season at 11-2 after beating Michigan 35-16 in the Citrus Bowl. The Tigers finish 9-4 after losing 31-24 to Minnesota in the Outback…
Read more

Georgia Tech recruit Bryce Gowdy’s death ruled a suicide and his mom details behavior before his death

Sports Isaac Novak - 0
Gowdy was a promising athlete who had been awarded a full scholarship to play football for Georgia Tech. His future was brimming with opportunity that could have helped him and his family escape bouts of homelessness and financial destitution, but his death h…
Read more
©