RHOD – Brandi Redmond reveals that his planned adoption ended in a heartbreaking way

First part of the Real Dallas Housewives The season 4 meeting was broadcast in Bravo this week. And, during the special star, Brandi Redmond talked about the lack of love he experienced while trying to expand his family.

Redmond announced that after viewers saw last season when she and her husband tried to add a fourth child to their family through adoption, everything fell apart because the pregnancy was lost.

"Unfortunately, he lost the baby," Redmond, 41, told host Andy Cohen. "I took it very hard, just because I think that, emotionally and physically, my family was prepared to face it, but she lost the baby."

Redmond decided to adopt the baby when he discovered that the biological mother of his son Bruin, 2, was pregnant. During an October episode, he told Stephanie Hollman that he had been notified that the birth mother was pregnant again, and that it was a "crazy situation." Redmond explained that the mother had already given the baby "up to the state,quot;.

"Everything is very preliminary," Redmond said. "They said there are many scenarios, but they wanted to tell us that we would be the first people."

In addition to Bruin, Brandi and her husband Bryan are also parents of their 10-year-old Brooklyn daughters, and Brinkley, 7. She expressed her doubts to Hollman about adding another child to the family because she wasn't sure she could handle it. Redmond said she was already overwhelmed with three, and that she already feels torn in many different directions.

Hollman advised Redmond to think about what he wants for his family, and she understood that there was a lot of pressure to make a decision.

"You don't want him not to experience his brother," said Hollman. “You have a son for whom you would do anything. And you are trying to discover what is the right move not only for your family, but also for him. I totally understand.

Finally, Brandi and Bryan decided to adopt the new baby, and when they discovered that the pregnancy was lost, they broke their hearts. She wrote on social media that her "hearts hurt deeply,quot; and that it was "really a difficult time for all of us."

Second part of the Real Dallas Housewives The season 4 meeting is broadcast on Wednesday, January 8 in Bravo.



