Report of victims of the Afghan war: January 2020

The following report collects all significant security incidents confirmed by New York Times reporters throughout Afghanistan during the past seven days. It is necessarily incomplete since many local officials refuse to confirm information about victims. The report includes government claims of insurgent victim numbers, but in most cases The Times cannot independently verify them. Similarly, the reports do not include Taliban claims for their attacks on the government unless they can be verified. Both sides routinely inflate casualty totals for their opponents.
December 27, 2019-January. 2, 2020
At least 109 pro-government forces and 11 civilians were killed in Afghanistan during the past week. The deadliest attack took place in the Khowaja Bahauddin district in Takhar province, where a red Taliban unit attacked a security post and killed 17 members of the pro-government militia. A day earlier, another 16 Afghan soldiers were killed in Helmand province after the insurgents planted explosives under an army checkpoint in the Sangin district.
January 2, Helmand Province: a civilian killed
A radio station technician was killed in the Second Lashkar Gah Police District, where authorities found his body and discovered that he had been tortured and shot several times. An official investigation is underway.
January 2 Baghlan Province: five local police officers killed
The Taliban attacked a security post in the Baghlan-e-Markazi district, killing five local police and wounding two others.
January 2 Herat Province: a murdered police officer
The Taliban shot and killed a police officer in the Saq-dan village of Ghoryan district. The attackers managed to escape the scene.
January 1 Balkh Province: nine police officers killed
The Taliban attacked a security post on the Balkh-Jowzjan highway, leaving nine police officers dead before blocking the road and capturing the nearby villages of Baba Yousit, AlamKhil and Boka.
January 1 Faryab Province: five security forces killed
The Taliban attacked the center of the Belcheragh district, killing two commands, a police officer and a member of the territorial army. Two other commands were injured in the crash.
January 1 Kunduz Province: 14 security forces killed
The Taliban attacked security posts in the Dasht-e-Archi district, killing 14 security forces, including 10 members of the National Security Directorate, two soldiers and two local police. Two other security forces were injured and three outposts fell into Taliban control.
December 31 Kunduz Province: a traffic policeman killed
Unknown armed men killed a traffic police officer in the third police district of the city of Kunduz.
December 31 Takhar Province: seven security forces killed
The Taliban ambushed a convoy of security forces in the village of Qara Tapa in the Darqad district, killing seven security forces, including four local police and three soldiers, and wounding six others.
December 31 Faryab Province: four police officers killed
The Taliban attacked a security post in the center of the Gorziwan district, killing four police officers and wounding five others.
December 31 Balkh Province: a civilian killed
An unknown armed man killed a woman in the Konjak village of Koshenda district. The district is currently under Taliban control, and authorities suspect the insurgent group is responsible for the murder.
December 31 Herat Province: a civilian killed
A civilian was killed and another was injured when, while traveling from the city of Herat, he detonated a roadside bomb in the Golran district.
December 31 Herat Province: a N.D.S. murdered officer
The Taliban attacked a government vehicle in the Qala-e-Rig village of Zendah Jan district, killing an N.D.S. officer and wounding two others.
December 30, Helmand Province: four civilians killed
Four civilians, including two women and one child, died when a bomb placed on the road by the Taliban detonated in the Sarkhod area of Nawa district.
December 30 Faryab Province: two civilians killed
Two children died when a bomb exploded while playing in the Qwzil Qishlaq village of Khwaja Sabz Posh district.
December 30 Jowzjan Province: 14 security forces killed
Fourteen security forces, including N.D.S officials, members of the pro-government militia and police, were killed in a confrontation between the Taliban and Afghan forces at the Hairdar Abad outpost in the Faizabad district.
December 29 Badghis Province: two border police officers killed
Two border patrol policemen were killed by a roadside bomb in the Sang-e-Atash area of the Moqor district.
December 29 Sar-i-Pul Province: two dead soldiers
The Taliban attacked a military base in the Balghali area of the city of Sar-i-Pul, the capital of the province, where a roadside bomb hit a Humvee, killing two Afghan soldiers and wounding three others.
December 29 Takhar Province: 17 members of the pro-government militia killed
A red Taliban unit attacked a security post in the Lalah Gozar area of the Khowaja Bahauddin district, killing 17 members of the pro-government militia and wounding four others. The insurgents were finally rejected.
December 28 Faryab Province: two pro-government militia members killed
The Taliban attacked the center of the Almar district, killing two members of the pro-government militia and injuring each other.
December 28 Sar-i-Pul Province: a local police officer killed
The Taliban attacked a local police post on the Sar-i-Pul Jowzjan road, killing a local officer.
December 28 Baghlan Province: four dead soldiers
The Taliban attacked the Charshanba Tepa security post on the Baghlan-Kunduz road, killing four soldiers and taking three others hostage. The insurgents then invaded the outpost.
December 28, Helmand Province: 16 dead soldiers
The Taliban planted explosives under an army checkpoint in the Sangin district. Sixteen soldiers died in the subsequent explosion, while four managed to escape.
December 27 Samangan Province: a N.D.S. murdered officer
A convoy of Afghan forces was ambushed by the Taliban in the Dara-e-Suf Payan district. An N.D.S. The officer was killed while three others were injured.
December 27 Badakhshan Province: a command killed
A Humvee of Afghan commandos preparing for an operation against the Taliban was hit by a roadside bomb in the Nusai district, killing one and injuring three others.
December 27, Jowzjan Province: two dead soldiers
A Humvee of Afghan soldiers was hit by a roadside bomb in the Faizabad district, killing two soldiers and injuring two others.
December 27, Helmand Province: a civilian killed
A Taliban shot and killed a man in the Washir district.
December 27, Helmand Province: a civilian killed
A woman was killed and a police officer was injured when a bomb attached to a police vehicle exploded in the Nawa district.
The following New York Times reporters contributed the reports: Mujib Mashal of Kabul, Najim Rahim of Kunduz, Asad Timory of Herat and Taimoor Shah of Kandahar.