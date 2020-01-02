Report of victims of the Afghan war: January 2020

The following report collects all significant security incidents confirmed by New York Times reporters throughout Afghanistan during the past seven days. It is necessarily incomplete since many local officials refuse to confirm information about victims. The report includes government claims of insurgent victim numbers, but in most cases The Times cannot independently verify them. Similarly, the reports do not include Taliban claims for their attacks on the government unless they can be verified. Both sides routinely inflate casualty totals for their opponents.

December 27, 2019-January. 2, 2020

At least 109 pro-government forces and 11 civilians were killed in Afghanistan during the past week. The deadliest attack took place in the Khowaja Bahauddin district in Takhar province, where a red Taliban unit attacked a security post and killed 17 members of the pro-government militia. A day earlier, another 16 Afghan soldiers were killed in Helmand province after the insurgents planted explosives under an army checkpoint in the Sangin district.

January 2, Helmand Province: a civilian killed

A radio station technician was killed in the Second Lashkar Gah Police District, where authorities found his body and discovered that he had been tortured and shot several times. An official investigation is underway.

January 2 Baghlan Province: five local police officers killed

The Taliban attacked a security post in the Baghlan-e-Markazi district, killing five local police and wounding two others.

January 2 Herat Province: a murdered police officer

The Taliban shot and killed a police officer in the Saq-dan village of Ghoryan district. The attackers managed to escape the scene.