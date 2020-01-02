Relive the love story of Joshua Jackson and the pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith

Joshua Jackson Y Jodie Turner-Smith They have a lot to celebrate when they enter 2020.

In addition to his recent nuptials, The case star and the Queen & Slim According to reports, the actress also expects her first child together. This exciting news of the relationship comes about a year after the celebrity couple first caused rumors of romance. Speculation of the relationship between Jackson and Turner-Smith first arose in late 2018, but the private couple did not comment on their romantic status.

Then, in early 2019, the stars went out shopping together, showing PDAs while sharing a laugh in Los Angeles. During the summer, rumors emerged that celebrities had obtained a marriage license after they were allegedly seen collecting documents in a Beverly Hills courthouse.

However, since then, Jackson and Turner-Smith have only shared some details, and shameless photos, about their relationship with the public. On New Year's Day, Turner-Smith took Instagram to post a nude photo of herself, taken by her boyfriend.