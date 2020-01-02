Relive the love story of Joshua Jackson and the pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Joshua Jackson Y Jodie Turner-Smith They have a lot to celebrate when they enter 2020.

In addition to his recent nuptials, The case star and the Queen & Slim According to reports, the actress also expects her first child together. This exciting news of the relationship comes about a year after the celebrity couple first caused rumors of romance. Speculation of the relationship between Jackson and Turner-Smith first arose in late 2018, but the private couple did not comment on their romantic status.

Then, in early 2019, the stars went out shopping together, showing PDAs while sharing a laugh in Los Angeles. During the summer, rumors emerged that celebrities had obtained a marriage license after they were allegedly seen collecting documents in a Beverly Hills courthouse.

However, since then, Jackson and Turner-Smith have only shared some details, and shameless photos, about their relationship with the public. On New Year's Day, Turner-Smith took Instagram to post a nude photo of herself, taken by her boyfriend.

"Happy new year and happy new decade, the last 10 years have been a great trip!" Turner-Smith wrote next to the photo. "I laughed, cried and, most importantly, LEARNED. I continue. May we all see that our wildest dreams * continue * to come true."

He added the hashtags #LiveFootageOfMeInMyElement and #ItsNotAThirstTrapIfYourManTakesThePhoto.

At the beginning of the year, let's look at the timeline of the couple's relationship. Relive the sweet romance of Jackson and Turner-Smith below!

ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.

Recent Articles

Why do Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin face divorce rumors again?

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Todd Williamson / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank through Getty Images Jana KramerThe year came to a self-described "interesting end,"...
Read more

Donnie Wahlberg surprises IHOP waitress with a $ 2020 tip

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WENN / Ivan NikolovWife Jenny McCarthy reveals through a Twitter post that the former New Kids On The Block member joined the 2020...
Read more

We can't conceive life without him

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WENN / Brian ToShortly after the news broke out that Charlie Noxon died of a skiing accident, the television mogul and her ex-husband issued...
Read more

The dishes of Ricky Gervais in the reception of The Golden Globes for the fifth time and reveals the Regret A Joke He

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Ricky Gervais is not restrained when he receives the Golden Globes, as it always seems to cause some controversy with his scathing wit and...
Read more

Kelly Osbourne gets sick from reports about Ozzy being on her deathbed

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Instagram Noticing that she has spent the first day of 2020 & # 39; laughing and hanging out & # 39; with her father,...
Read more
©