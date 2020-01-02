Reginae Carter gets excited about her best friend, Zonnique Pullins, for New Year's Eve

Zonnique Pullins recently celebrated the birthday of her boyfriend, Bandhunta Izzy, and shared an emotional message along with beautiful photos on her social media account, to mark the important event.

His mother, Tiny Harris, also shared a photo of the couple, and wished Izzy the best, calling him her son. Fans were really happy to see such a strong link between Izzy and Tiny.

Zonnique shared a new photo with herself, and it looks amazing on her. Her best friend, Reginae Carter, jumped in the comments to praise her.

‘** hella inserts great memories and feelings of the eve of Happy New Year 2010-19 Z Zonnique captioned its publication.

Nae wrote: "You are so beautiful, friend,quot;

A fan commented: "I would not be smiling like this if it weren't for brother @bandhunta_izzy,quot; and another follower said: "Knowing your family of fools @zonniquejailee !!! And the fact that your music comes out in 2020 is 🔥 '

Someone else posted this: "Such a beautiful lady,quot; happy new year. "

Here is the post that Zonnique shared to commemorate BF's birthday:

‘HappyKingDay to the person who introduced me to a deeper love than I knew existed … I love you more than I could try to explain it, much more than Instagram can try to show it! All my band @bandhunta_izzy ’, Zonnique subtitled his post.

Fans are really happy for the couple and just can't get enough of them.

People love that these two are together for so long and that their relationship has no drama, something that is quite rare these days in the world of entertainment.



