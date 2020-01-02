Ray J and Princess Love, reportedly, working to make it work after the birth of your child, that's how!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

As fans know, just a few days ago, Princess Love and Ray J welcomed their second addition to the family: their son, Epik Ray! The bundle of joy joins his 19-month-old sister, Melody Love.

Now, there is a rumor that parents have focused on working on their problems for the sake of their little ones, now more than ever!

The Love and Hip-Hop: the Hollywood star is committed to making it work among them, a new insider.

The source tells HollywoodLife that J Ray J and Princess Love are still working on building their relationship after all the drama that took place. Ray J has been doing everything in his power to regain his confidence because he knows that she is the love of his life and that they have been through many things together. "

The proud mother turned to social networks to share a photo of the new baby holding her finger not long after giving birth, confirming that he was, in fact, here!

In the legend, she revealed her name, "Epik Ray Norwood."

The informant insisted that ‘Now, with the arrival of their second baby together, Ray J is more determined than ever to do things right. He knows he is not perfect, but he will do anything to prove he can be the best father and husband she needs. "

This development occurs after the couple has reached a bad time!

In fact, the woman even threatened to file for divorce after Ray allegedly left her and her daughter "stranded,quot; in Las Vegas and blocked her calls when she tried to contact him at that time.

Ad

But now, the source says she has made many "promises,quot; to Princess and swears that she will continue to focus on her and her family in the new decade.


Post views:
0 0

Recent Articles

Brexit: Uncertainty about the relationship with the EU continues | UK news

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
With a clear mandate after last month's elections, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson seems to fulfill his promise to deliver Brexit at the end...
Read more

Ray J and Princess Love, reportedly, working to make it work after the birth of your child, that's how!

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
As fans know, just a few days ago, Princess Love and Ray J welcomed their second addition to the family: their son, Epik Ray!...
Read more

The last three of Manchester City could be the answer for Pep Guardiola | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Don Larsen, who released only the perfect World Series game, dies at 90

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Don Larsen, author of the best pitching performance of the World Series of all time, died at 90 on Wednesday...
Read more

Busy Philipps reveals his feelings of devastation after the cancellation of his E! Talk show

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Philipps's busy feelings towards 2019 could be mixed, at best, considering that he recently lost his E! talk show, Busy tonight, after its cancellation...
Read more
©