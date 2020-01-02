Ray J and Princess Love, reportedly, working to make it work after the birth of your child, that's how!

As fans know, just a few days ago, Princess Love and Ray J welcomed their second addition to the family: their son, Epik Ray! The bundle of joy joins his 19-month-old sister, Melody Love.

Now, there is a rumor that parents have focused on working on their problems for the sake of their little ones, now more than ever!

The Love and Hip-Hop: the Hollywood star is committed to making it work among them, a new insider.

The source tells HollywoodLife that J Ray J and Princess Love are still working on building their relationship after all the drama that took place. Ray J has been doing everything in his power to regain his confidence because he knows that she is the love of his life and that they have been through many things together. "

The proud mother turned to social networks to share a photo of the new baby holding her finger not long after giving birth, confirming that he was, in fact, here!

In the legend, she revealed her name, "Epik Ray Norwood."

The informant insisted that ‘Now, with the arrival of their second baby together, Ray J is more determined than ever to do things right. He knows he is not perfect, but he will do anything to prove he can be the best father and husband she needs. "

This development occurs after the couple has reached a bad time!

In fact, the woman even threatened to file for divorce after Ray allegedly left her and her daughter "stranded,quot; in Las Vegas and blocked her calls when she tried to contact him at that time.

Ad

But now, the source says she has made many "promises,quot; to Princess and swears that she will continue to focus on her and her family in the new decade.



Post views:

0 0