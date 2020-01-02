Ray J and Princess Love & # 39; build their relationship & # 39; after the birth of his son, Epik

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood stars Ray J and his beautiful wife, Princess Love, are rebuilding their relationship after Princess gave birth to their new son, Epik, last month.

Ray J and Princess Love are still working on building their relationship after all the drama that took place, "a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife." Ray J has been doing everything in his power to recover his trust because he knows she is the love of his life, and they have been through a lot together. "

