Ray J and Princess Love & # 39; build their relationship & # 39; after the birth of his son, Epik

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood stars Ray J and his beautiful wife, Princess Love, are rebuilding their relationship after Princess gave birth to their new son, Epik, last month.

Ray J and Princess Love are still working on building their relationship after all the drama that took place, "a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife." Ray J has been doing everything in his power to recover his trust because he knows she is the love of his life, and they have been through a lot together. "

The couple made headlines at the end of 2019 after Princess claimed that her husband Ray J left her and her little daughter, Melody, stranded in Las Vegas for a dispute about moving to the city.

Soon after, Princess turned to social media to say that before the incident in Las Vegas she had caught Ray J with another cell phone and then admitted that she had been "entertaining,quot; other women. He also said that he no longer wanted to marry him and that he would soon ask for a divorce.

Ray J then publicly apologized to his wife.