Rasheeda Frost and Toya Wright share photos of the end of the year party at The Frost Bistro

Rasheeda Frost and her husband Kirk Frost organized an amazing New Year's Eve party at their Frost Bistro. All his friends were there, including Toya Johnson and Robert Rushing.

Everyone shared clips and photos of the event, and you can see some of them below to see their party dresses and the magnificent location.

‘Last night #newyears #party went on in #frostbistro with all my looks❤️❤️❤️❤️ # 2020 #letsgo’ Rasheeda captioned a post that includes more photos.

Someone said: Feliz Happy new year! You had such an inspiring decade, and I'm so excited to see what will come! Self-made family that has worked hard for everything they have. #keepingupwiththeFrosts! 🙂 🔥🔥 @rasheeda. "

Another follower posted this: "Everyone sees each other,quot; Happy New Year to you and your family and friends! "And one fan wrote:" Awww, everyone looks happy and stacked since last night … that's right! "

An Instagram installer said: "I love you, baby, you are an icon as a great role model, I hope you are beautiful."

Toya Johnson also shared a post with more photos and you can see it below.

Someone jumped on Toya and said: ‘Ooh, look at Reign, mom and dad. Happy new year to you both! ", While another follower published this:" It is silly to see a group of black women in love with great friends reach a bag. "

Another fan wrote: "I love you all! Toya you definitely deserve this !!! God bless you, Reigny and all of you together!"

Rasheeda and Frost made one of their dreams come true with their Frost Bistro, and the other couple, Toya and Robert, are also living their best lives these days.

Ad

Toya finally agreed to marry Red, and fans can't be happier.



Post views:

0 0