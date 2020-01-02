Rasheeda Frost and her husband Kirk are business targets in these photos with Kandi Burruss and Toya Wright

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta The stars and the couple, Kirk and Rasheeda Frost, made sure to enter 2020 with a real explosion, and they had all their close friends, including Kandi Burruss and Toya Wright, by their side.

The famous businessmen had their first New Year's Eve party at their new restaurant, Frost Bistro & Bar in Atlanta.

For the event, Rasheeda opted for a bright blue and silver dress that hugs the body and a matching wig, while Kirk was dressed in black. Kandi was accompanied by her husband Todd Tucker, who seemed very sophisticated as always.

Toya and his fiance Robert Rushing were elegantly dressed in black and white.

Fans applauded Kirk and Rasheeda for launching a new business.

One person said: “Happy new year! You had such an inspiring decade, and I'm so excited to see what will come! The self-made family that has worked hard for everything they have. "

Another commenter said: "Awww, everyone looks happy and stacked since last night … that's right! Get it."

This sponsor replied: "I love you @rasheeda because you are a classy woman, and that is what men need so that you do not show your form in each image, and you are not in any drama that is the definition of a classy woman,quot; . 😍😘 "

In a previous interview, Rasheeda explained who motivates her to pursue her dreams: “As a black woman, Oprah and Michelle Obama are incredible role models, but one of my greatest inspirations is actually (P.) Diddy. I stayed at his home in Miami, with friends, when I was in town for T.I. And Tiny's wedding and experience changed my perspective of success and of really living life. He is very calculated with the commercial movements he does, and it shows in his home. It was an inspiration to see the lifestyle that his success has created for him: butlers, maids, gardeners, chefs, and I knew I had to improve my game and work hard to live like this. There are levels of success and we must continue climbing. That was a few years ago, but I still think about it. "

Rasheeda and Kirk married in 1999 and have been in the cast of VH1 Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta since 2012 and have two children Ky and Karter.

The couple separated briefly in 2017 after Kirk cheated on Jasmine Washington and had a child with her.

Frost Bar & Bistro is located near Kandi Old Lady Gang restaurant.



