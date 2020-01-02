Rapper Lexii Alijai died at 21: Kehlani and more pay tribute

Presley Ann / FilmMagic
Rapper Lexii Alijaiborn Alexis Alijai Lynch, died tragically at age 21.
While the cause of death is not yet known, family members confirmed the heartbreaking news on Facebook. As his cousin wrote in a tribute to the late musician: "You are a true legend. If you know or listen to their music, you would feel chills. Rest in paradise, you will never be forgotten. I am so lost in words … my beautiful cousin with much talent and unique soul Lexii Alijai It's too soon. "
The young star had only released two albums in her career. First, José's coat, was released in 2015 when he was only 17 years old. His second, Growing pains, released two years later in 2017. At the beginning of his career, Alijai rapped Duck, Nas Y Dej loak clues She also appeared in KehlaniThe 2015 song "Jealous,quot; and had a close relationship with the singer, who has been mourning the premature death of Alijai on Twitter and Instagram.
As she wrote, "I keep writing and backing up, you knew what you meant to me, everyone knew what you meant."
"You were such a special brother," Kehlani continued. "I saw you fight despite everything, I saw you throw, lex, I would miss you so much. I was about to get everything he always talked about. RIP MY BABY I LOVE YOU LEX 4L."
In other cheep, the "Good Thing,quot; singer, who gave birth to her first child in March, called the deceased star her little sister.
"This shit was much deeper than music," he said. "That was my little sister." In other tweets and his Instagram tribute, the star urged his followers to listen to Alijai's music.
Other stars have also mourned the rapper's loss.
Wale I could not believe the news. As the tweeted, "Lexii … my God man." He also retweeted Kehlani's tweet saying that the star was like a sister, along with other tributes.
YouTube star Jay Versace He regretted his friend's death by highlighting his love and support.
As the tweeted, "Everything I did you always supported. You always kept in touch and always showed so much love. We even worked together in music. This SMELL. Your talent is more than powerful and inspiring. I can't believe I'm writing. This, rest. Quiet lexii. I love you so much. "
Our thoughts are with your friends and family during this difficult time.
