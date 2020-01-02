Rapper Lexii Alijai died at 21: Kehlani and more pay tribute

Rapper Lexii Alijaiborn Alexis Alijai Lynch, died tragically at age 21.

While the cause of death is not yet known, family members confirmed the heartbreaking news on Facebook. As his cousin wrote in a tribute to the late musician: "You are a true legend. If you know or listen to their music, you would feel chills. Rest in paradise, you will never be forgotten. I am so lost in words … my beautiful cousin with much talent and unique soul Lexii Alijai It's too soon. "

The young star had only released two albums in her career. First, José's coat, was released in 2015 when he was only 17 years old. His second, Growing pains, released two years later in 2017. At the beginning of his career, Alijai rapped Duck, Nas Y Dej loak clues She also appeared in KehlaniThe 2015 song "Jealous,quot; and had a close relationship with the singer, who has been mourning the premature death of Alijai on Twitter and Instagram.

As she wrote, "I keep writing and backing up, you knew what you meant to me, everyone knew what you meant."