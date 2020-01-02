Ranveer Singh rents an apartment in the building of the wife Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh is very romantic in real life. The actor's love and affection for wife Deepika Padukone is not unknown. According to a recent report, the actor has rented a 4BHK apartment in the Beaumonde Towers in Prabhadevi of Mumbai, the same building in which DP owns a 4BHK floor. The sources reveal that Ranveer has rented the apartment for a period of 3 long years. Deepika had bought her apartment in this building for a whopping 16 million rupees, in 2010.

According to information obtained from the registration department, Ranveer has rented the apartment for three years. You will pay a rent of Rs 7.25 lakh per month for the first two years and Rs 7.97 lakh per month for the last 12 months.