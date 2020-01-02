Rangers remember victims of the Ibrox disaster 49 years later | Soccer news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 02/01/20 12:41 pm

John Greig put a wreath in memory of the victims of the Ibrox disaster

Rangers staff, former players and supporters have been remembering those who lost their lives in the 1971 Ibrox disaster.

Sixty-six people died in a crush on stairway 13 at the end of the Old Firm derby 49 years ago. More than 200 people were injured.

John Greig, who was the captain of the day, was among those who commemorated the deceased, placing a wreath outside the stadium before a minute of silence was observed.

The names of the 66 victims were read during a brief service led by the club's chaplain, Stuart McQuarrie.

A service took place in Ibrox on Thursday morning

A service took place in Ibrox on Thursday morning

The crush happened in the moments after the game was over 1-1.

Both goals came in the last two minutes, the first of Jimmy Johnstone of Celtic before the late draw of Colin Stein.

While a crowd of 80,000 fans filtered through the surrounding streets, many fell down the stairs in a hall at the end of the Copland Road lot.

Steel barriers crumpled under the weight of so many people.

It was the biggest loss of life in a Scottish football game and is still the darkest incident in the history of the Rangers.

Recent Articles

Alan Pardew points to Ravel Morrison of Sheffield United as first signing of ADO Den Haag | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Marvel Boss says MCU's first transgender character will arrive very soon

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
A transgender character is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige He confirmed the news during a recent talk with...
Read more

Austria's coalition agreement includes veil prohibition, preventive custody | News

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
An agreement between conservatives and Greens to form a ruling coalition in Austria includes banning scarves at school until the age of 14 and...
Read more

The star of & # 39; RHONY & # 39; Luann De Lesseps says she is sober

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
The star of Real Housewives of New York, Luann De Lesseps, has said that he is living a sober life, but occasionally...
Read more

How many moments of "Keeping up with the Kardashians,quot; can you remember?

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
How many moments of "Keeping up with the Kardashians,quot; can you remember?...
Read more
©