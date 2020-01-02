Rangers remember victims of the Ibrox disaster 49 years later | Soccer news





John Greig put a wreath in memory of the victims of the Ibrox disaster

Rangers staff, former players and supporters have been remembering those who lost their lives in the 1971 Ibrox disaster.

Sixty-six people died in a crush on stairway 13 at the end of the Old Firm derby 49 years ago. More than 200 people were injured.

John Greig, who was the captain of the day, was among those who commemorated the deceased, placing a wreath outside the stadium before a minute of silence was observed.

The names of the 66 victims were read during a brief service led by the club's chaplain, Stuart McQuarrie.

A service took place in Ibrox on Thursday morning

The crush happened in the moments after the game was over 1-1.

Both goals came in the last two minutes, the first of Jimmy Johnstone of Celtic before the late draw of Colin Stein.

While a crowd of 80,000 fans filtered through the surrounding streets, many fell down the stairs in a hall at the end of the Copland Road lot.

Steel barriers crumpled under the weight of so many people.

It was the biggest loss of life in a Scottish football game and is still the darkest incident in the history of the Rangers.