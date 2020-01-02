Rajkummar Rao's gaze from Ludo leaves Internet users baffled

Rajkummar Rao is definitely one of the best actors we have in the industry and proves it with every movie. He is one of those actors in Bollywood who never hesitates to try new and challenging roles and always achieves them convincingly. Recently, to wish his fans on New Year's Eve, the actor turned to Instagram to share his first glimpse of director Ludo from Anurag Basu and left Internet users amazed. The actor shared two looks of the movie. While in the first image, the actor dressed in the traditional attire of a woman is seen, wearing a lehenga, the second look of the actor sees him as a star of yesteryear, riding a motorcycle.

The amazing transformation of the actor broke the Internet and many even confused him to be Alia Bhatt. One fan commented: "You look like Alia Bhatt," while another Internet user wrote: "You look like Kriti Sanon in the first one,quot; and many congratulated him on the appearance.

Directed by Anurag Basu, Ludo is a dark comedy starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and Rohit Saraf in the main roles. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao will also be seen with Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi Afza of Dinesh Vijan and Chhalaang with Nushrat Bharucha.