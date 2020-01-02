Quentin Tarantino reveals that he doesn't even have a cell phone – "I receive many letters,quot;

Despite Quentin Tarantino's reputation as a leading filmmaker, the director apparently does not keep up with technology-related times, at least in his personal life. For your last movie, Once upon a time in HollywoodActresses like Dakota Fanning, Lena Dunham and Margot Robbie wrote him letters saying they wanted to work with him.

Tarantino said he receives "many letters,quot; and does not have a cell phone, so it is very difficult to communicate with him. The star admitted that Margot, in particular, surprised him and thought she was the only logical option to play the actress, Sharon Tate.

Page Six reports that Quentin describes Margot Robbie as her "holy grail," and adds that if she wanted to be in the movie, she would have to reject all the other roles in the movie, which she subsequently did. "That loyalty and spirit are invaluable," said the director.

On the other hand, however, neither Leonardo DiCaprio nor Brad Pitt had to write him a letter, in addition to Roman Polanski. Tarantino joked that it was doubtful that Roman had seen the movie. Although it is difficult to contact Quentin, the studios probably found it easier to contact him when it was revealed that his film was being attacked by the censors.

First reported by NBC News, Quentin confirmed that he had no intention of cutting his movie, Once upon a time in Hollywood, The following reports indicate that a branch of the Chinese government wanted the film to be cut to meet the guidelines.

According to the story, China released the movie from theaters about a week before it was released. To this day, it is not entirely clear why the film was released, because regulators rarely reveal their reasons.

The experts who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter said it was probably due to Bruce Lee's interpretation of the film. Controversially, Quentin described Bruce Lee as arrogant and annoying. Shannon Lee, for example, Bruce's daughter, states that Quentin used old Asian-American stereotypes to try to make Bruce Lee look bad.

During a conversation with The Wrap, Shannon stated that it was "uncomfortable,quot; to watch the movie, especially when people laughed at the way Lee was portrayed.



