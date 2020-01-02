Qassim Suleimani, Iranian general, casts a long shadow over the Middle East

In July 2018, after President Trump warned the president of Iran not to threaten the United States, there was no replica of the Iranian leader, but of a grim military figure, perhaps even more powerful.
"It is under the dignity of our president to answer him," Major General Qassim Suleimani said in a speech in western Iran. "I, as a soldier, answer you."
On Thursday, General Suleimani was reported dead in an air strike in Baghdad.
The general was a figure of intense interest to people inside and outside Iran.
It is not just that he was in charge of Iranian intelligence gathering and undercover military operations, and considered one of his most cunning and autonomous military figures. He was also believed to be very close to the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and was seen as a possible future leader of Iran.
He was considered the most effective military intelligence officer in the region.
That General Suleimani was in Iraq when he was killed, at Baghdad International Airport – It wasn't surprising.
He was in charge of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a special forces unit responsible for Iranian operations outside Iran's borders. He once described himself to a senior Iraqi intelligence official as "the only authority for Iranian actions in Iraq," the official later told US officials in Baghdad.
In his speech denouncing President Trump, he was even less discreet, and mocked openly.
"We are close to you, where you can't even imagine," he said. "We are ready. We are the man of this arena."
Long before the speech, US officials had learned to see General Suleimani as a formidable adversary.
After the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq that overthrew Saddam Hussein, the United States accused General Suleimani of planning attacks against US soldiers. And in 2011, the Treasury Department placed him on a blacklist of sanctions, accusing him of complicity in what US officials called a plot to kill the Saudi ambassador in Washington.
But sometimes, the adversary looked more like an ally, however subdued the relationship was. US officials also cooperated with the Iranian general in Iraq to reverse the achievements of the Islamic State, a mutual enemy.
At the height of the Iraq War, while the Quds Force under the command of General Suleimani armed and trained Shiite militias in Iraq, former US officials have said the general was fanning the violence and then mediating the conflict, so he could Become indispensable and keep the Iraqis out of balance. According to a June 2008 cable written by Ryan C. Crocker, then US ambassador to Baghdad, General Suleimani played a role in negotiating a ceasefire that allowed battered Shiite militias in the Sadr City neighborhood of Baghdad, that Iran supported, to withdraw
In 2015, General Suleimani was in the north Iraqi city of Tikrit, commanding the Iraqi Shiite militias trying to recover it from ISIS fighters. US fighter planes joined that campaign late.