Qassim Suleimani, Iranian general, casts a long shadow over the Middle East

In July 2018, after President Trump warned the president of Iran not to threaten the United States, there was no replica of the Iranian leader, but of a grim military figure, perhaps even more powerful.

"It is under the dignity of our president to answer him," Major General Qassim Suleimani said in a speech in western Iran. "I, as a soldier, answer you."

On Thursday, General Suleimani was reported dead in an air strike in Baghdad.

The general was a figure of intense interest to people inside and outside Iran.

It is not just that he was in charge of Iranian intelligence gathering and undercover military operations, and considered one of his most cunning and autonomous military figures. He was also believed to be very close to the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and was seen as a possible future leader of Iran.