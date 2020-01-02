Pregnant Jodie Turner Smith shares a nude photo taken by Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith He is revealing everything.

Now that the Queen & Slim star and husband Joshua Jackson By making her love public (and baby news!), The 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't hide anything on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the actress sounded in the new decade by sharing a nude photo in the social media application, taken by her. Dawson's torrent hubby of alum. The photo was taken at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica and shows the star standing on the coast, with his back to the camera.

In his legend, he quickly summed up his life from 2010 to 2020.

"Happy new year and happy new decade," Turner-Smith wrote to his followers. "The last 10 years have been a great trip! I laughed, cried and, most importantly, LEARNED. Continue. May we all see that our wildest dreams * continue * to come true."

The hashtags in his post yelled at Jackson, 41. While writing, "#LiveFootageOfMeInMyElement #ItsNotAThirstTrapIfYourManTakesThePhoto,quot;.