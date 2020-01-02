Pregnant Jodie Turner Smith shares a nude photo taken by Joshua Jackson

Broadimage / Shutterstock
Jodie Turner-Smith He is revealing everything.
Now that the Queen & Slim star and husband Joshua Jackson By making her love public (and baby news!), The 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't hide anything on Instagram.
On Wednesday, the actress sounded in the new decade by sharing a nude photo in the social media application, taken by her. Dawson's torrent hubby of alum. The photo was taken at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica and shows the star standing on the coast, with his back to the camera.
In his legend, he quickly summed up his life from 2010 to 2020.
"Happy new year and happy new decade," Turner-Smith wrote to his followers. "The last 10 years have been a great trip! I laughed, cried and, most importantly, LEARNED. Continue. May we all see that our wildest dreams * continue * to come true."
The hashtags in his post yelled at Jackson, 41. While writing, "#LiveFootageOfMeInMyElement #ItsNotAThirstTrapIfYourManTakesThePhoto,quot;.
In addition to her sexy Instagram, the star posted a video in her Instagram story that showed Jackson accidentally interrupting the enviable clip of the tropical scene.
The video shows the couple's view from the Jamaican resort, with Jackson's arm sliding in the last seconds of the shot. Turner-Smith is heard laughing in reaction to his arm.
She joked with her husband in the caption, which said: "He has zero respect for my Instagramming."
Turner-Smith and Jackson were romantically linked for the first time in 2018, when the two actors were seen in Los Angeles holding hands.
In August 2019, the couple obtained a marriage license, although they did not respond to the rumors at that time.
Aroused rumors of marriage again in the Queen & Slim Premiere at the AFI Fest in November, both arriving with rings on their wedding fingers. This marked their first red carpet together.
In December, We weekly confirmed that Turner-Smith was pregnant with the couple's first child.
And now, they have clearly found some happiness in the new year!
