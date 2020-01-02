Post Malone falls to the public at NYE Show and shares a group hug with BTS at midnight!

%MINIFYHTMLafd0a661946136b3cbf4858012f4b3499% %MINIFYHTMLafd0a661946136b3cbf4858012f4b34910%

Before you worry too much, it's not what you might think! Post Malone ended the decade with a fall off the stage, but judging by the smile that never left his face, it is safe to say he was totally fine!

And how could it not? After all, he almost fell directly into the audience and into the arms of his fans!

Speaking of which, it also ended up in the arms of another person, BTS, and that gained even more attention, the moment quickly went viral.

%MINIFYHTMLafd0a661946136b3cbf4858012f4b34911% %MINIFYHTMLafd0a661946136b3cbf4858012f4b34912%

As you may know, the rapper headed Dick Clark's New Year's Eve at Rockin 'Eve in Times Square in New York City and during his performance, he was caught by the camera falling from the stage.

Another image shows the 24-year-old being helped to get on stage while smiling, so, as mentioned earlier, he was more than sure!

While the drop would have been enough for the headlines, social networks were even more interested in the fact that the rapper, who was alone when the clock struck 12 o'clock, ended up in a group hug with BTS!

The South Korean group of talented boys showed their incredibly friendly nature once again, and quickly realized that Post Malone was looking at them with apparent desire to join his 7-person hug.

It was almost instantaneous! The rapper who was alone next to BTS looked at them and opened his arms just as RM and V did the same, giving him a warm welcome in his celebration hug.

bts removing the solo from post malone pic.twitter.com/Jr3q2EVpzF – akshi (@koosglow) January 1, 2020

Fans reacted quickly, tweeting things like: & # 39; BTS WAS HAVING A GROUP HUG AND SEEN POST MALONE FOR HIMSELF, SO THEY ACCELERATED HIM IN GOODBYE & # 39; & # 39 ;. hugging each other and posting Malone standing alone and they brought him too … THEY ARE ANGELS, PLEASE. "

Ad

A fan even used an intelligent pun that quickly made his tweet viral, and read: "BTS removes the single from Post Malone." So healthy!



Post views:

0 0