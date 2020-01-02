Post Malone falls off the stage at half performance!

Post Malone's 2020 had a difficult start after the pop rapper fell off the stage midway through the performance at the NYE celebration of Dick Clark in Times Square.

Post seemed to lose his balance during his performance of "Circles and congratulations,quot; and fell directly into the crowd. Security helped him quickly, but the embarrassing moment was captured in the front cameras.

Post had great success in 2019. His latest album, Hollywood & # 39; s Bleeding, was one of the biggest releases of 2019 and featured appearances by Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Young Thug, Future, Ozzy Osbourne and more.

"I'm making things work in a way that I don't want to alienate my music fans, but at the same time, I want to do something strange and funky," Post said about his goals as he entered Hollywood's Bleeding. "I think this album, the new album is something super epic and I think it's really cool. I think I'm really getting a beat and just doing my best," he told Beats 1 Radio host Zane Lowe back at September.