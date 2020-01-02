Post Malone falls off the stage at half performance!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Post Malone's 2020 had a difficult start after the pop rapper fell off the stage midway through the performance at the NYE celebration of Dick Clark in Times Square.

Post seemed to lose his balance during his performance of "Circles and congratulations,quot; and fell directly into the crowd. Security helped him quickly, but the embarrassing moment was captured in the front cameras.

Recent Articles

Post Malone falls off the stage at half performance!

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Post Malone's 2020 had a difficult start after the pop rapper fell off the stage midway through the performance at the NYE...
Read more

Tommie Lee, unperturbed by Trina & # 39; s Shade on Instagram Live by Bobby Lytes

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramSeeing that the drama intensifies, Bobby returns to Instagram Live to address the problem, in addition to ensuring that he and the star of...
Read more

Tom Brokaw feels & # 39; very lucky & # 39; after escaping the fire & # 39; furious & # 39; in his...

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WENN / InstarThe former host of & # 39; NBC Nightly News & # 39; and his wife woke up in a fire in...
Read more

YG apologizes to the LGBTQ community

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Rapper YG was thoughtful on New Year's Day and jumped on Twitter to apologize to the LGBTQ community for some of his...
Read more

The first official trailer of & # 39; A Quiet Place Part II & # 39; reveals a new community of survivors

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
The latest preview of the sequel to the hit horror movie of 2018 also shows the beginning of the alien invasion before following...
Read more
©