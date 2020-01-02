Post Malone adds a huge new face tattoo on New Year's Eve

Instagram

The success creator of & # 39; Sunflower & # 39; debuted with the new ink hours before his performance in & # 39; Dick Clark & ​​# 39; s New Year & # 39; s Rockin & # 39; Eve & # 39 ;, during which he fell off the stage while greeting the fans.

Up News Info –

Post Malone The new year has started with a new tattoo. Just a few hours before he took the stage at Times Square in New York City for a live performance at "Rockin & # 39; New Year's Eve by Dick Clark with Ryan Seacrest 2020 ", the creator of hits" Rockstar "debuted through social networks with a massive ink that covered one side of his face.

On Tuesday, December 31, the 24-year-old turned to his Instagram account to show his latest body art collection. With a medieval gauntlet that held a flail, the new tattoo ran along the right side of his jaw, up to his chin. Along with the photo taken in the bathroom of a hotel room, he wrote: "Have a good ** new year."

<br />

Tattoo artist Kyle Hediger offered a clearer look at the tattoo of the Grammy-nominated rapper through a post on his own Instagram. As he climbed a close-up of the MC's face, he said: "Last tattoo of 2019. Gauntlet in the baby @postmalone love u. 2020 is going to be the next level. I love you all."

<br />

This gauntlet tattoo was not the first message permanently etched on his face. the Swae lee-Collaborator in "Sunflower" has a small playboy bunny and a smiling face under his right eye, barbed wire on his forehead, the command "Move away" over his right eye, and the words "Always" and "Tired" under Each eye among many others.

Despite its many collections, Post confessed in 2018 that he used to be afraid of getting a tattoo. During an appearance on "Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon"he credited Justin Bieber for giving him the courage to get his first ink.

"We were working on Stoney, and then we had a tattoo artist, and I thought, & # 39; You know what? Justin Bieber has some tattoos and I love you, but I know I'm much harder than you & # 39 ;." he recalled . "And then I got one, it's a cute tattoo. It's a Playboy bunny tattoo. It was my first tattoo, I don't know why."

As for Post's year-end performance, it was not exempt from setbacks. The musician fell from the stage to the audience while performing. A Twitter user, who shared the subsequent photos, said: "He had just hugged Seacrest and went to shake hands with fans and his foot slipped off the stage. After he and fans overcame the initial shock, he smiled to a selfie while the roadies helped him back. "

Post Malone fell off the stage while greeting the fans.

Undeterred by the incident, the spitter "Better now" was all smiles when he returned to the stage. During the show, he treated fans with two of his hits, "Circles" and "Congratulations." Rocking a bright purple suit, at some point he shouted to the crowd: "I dare you to do something big in 2020!"