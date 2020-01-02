Porsha Williams offers a mom the makeover of her dreams! Watch the video he shared with his own precious mother, Diane Williams

Porsha Williams told her followers in IG that an unfortunate mother will receive the makeover of her dreams. She can benefit from a tummy tuck, lipo, breast lift, breast augmentation or all of this.

Check out the post Porsha shared, which also includes an amazing video with his mother. Porsha's mother, Diane Williams looks amazing after she did her own job.

‘#SWIPE Entering 2020 as … 💥ENTER💥I'm partnering with @drcurves to give a lucky mother the makeover of her dreams! Yes, a complete change of mom: #tummytuck, #breastlift, #breastaugmentation, #lipo or all of the above. Everyone sees how he hooked my mother @msdianeofficial, they won't want to get lost! So, if you want to be considered, go to @drcurves and follow the instructions in the "Hot Mom,quot; ​​highlight. Good luck! #drcurveshotmommakeover #drcurve ", Porsha captioned his post.

Someone exclaimed: ‘Oh, my God, your mom looks amazing that the woman is getting old backwards 😩 you ladies look fantastic. God bless you by wishing you a very blessed new year, especially that lil PJ. "

Another follower said: ‘Chile, if he snatched you and Mrs. Diane, then sign up. I just need a tummy tuck. "

An Instagrammer published: ‘Your mother is my new inspiration! I aspire to be so fabulous when I grow up. "

Apart from this, Porsha impressed his fans with a recent photo shoot with the baby PJ.

The beautiful girl looks amazing along with her cousin, Baleigh, while she meets Santa Claus.



