Porsha Williams is grateful to the people who have been riding with her on the journey called life

Porsha Williams shared many photos with her baby, PJ, and her precious cousin, Baleigh, the daughter of Lauren Williams. The ladies posed with Santa Claus, and the fans went crazy after the photos.

Porsha also shared a photo of her while holding the bay girl Pilar Jhena McKinley and the two look like a Queen with her Princess.

Porsha thanks Hef fans for always being there and offering their support at all times. See the photo below.

‘Pilar = Pure 💕 LOVE in the 1st place !! I wish all my followers a lot of love in 2020! Thanks again for always cheering me up and traveling with me on this trip called life❤️ # HappyNewYearsEve2019 #ALoveLikeThis #BabyICanSeeYourHalo, "Porsha wrote in his post.

Someone said: "The same here I wish you and your daughter the best in 2020,quot;, and another follower wrote: "OMG Porsha, thank you for sharing your lovely family with us."

Another commenter posted: Amo I love this girl and I never met her! He seems to be one of the happiest babies I've seen on social media ❤️ ’

Someone else said: "Damn girl you look like something to eat. The most beautiful girl in the world," and a fan wrote: "She is so beautiful!" Why isn't it on the cover of #vogue? 🤷🏽‍♀️ ’

Another follower wrote: "She is simply beautiful and the two melanin goddesses in the first photo."

Porsha's amazing photos with baby Pilar Jehna McKinely for Christmas made fans praise the girl as if there was no tomorrow.



