Pope Francis apologizes after slapping the woman!

Pope Francis issued an apology on Wednesday after he slapped a woman who was not releasing him in the giant Vatican nativity scene after a New Year's Eve liturgy on Tuesday night.

The Pope went viral on social media after an unidentified woman was seen grabbing her hand behind a barrier and pulling him toward her just after he approached to greet a child.

"Love makes us patient. Many times we lose patience. Me too," he said during his speech at St. Peter's Square. "I say & # 39; excuse me & # 39; for the bad example."

He continued: "Women are sources of life. However, they are constantly insulted, beaten, raped, forced to prostitute themselves and repress the life they lead in the womb. Every form of violence inflicted on a woman is blasphemy against God, who was born of a woman ".

Last year, the Pope, who seems to be something like a germaphobe, faced criticism after taking his hands off the pilgrims trying to kiss him on his hands.