Police confirm that DaBaby is interrogated for a robbery case after the video shows him handcuffed

Instagram

A Miami police spokesman issued a statement denying that the rapper & # 39; Suge & # 39; He has been arrested after a video shows that the officers took him in handcuffs.

Up News Info –

Dababy He has another meeting with the authorities less than a month after his last arrest. On Thursday afternoon, January 2, a video appeared showing the rapper who was handcuffed by police officers in Miami. Shortly after the video went viral, a Miami police spokesman issued a statement explaining what really happened to him.

In the statement, the spokesman confirmed that rapper "Suge" was not arrested. In fact, "he has been arrested and taken to headquarters to interrogate a previous incident related to a robbery." However, because the investigation is still ongoing, it has not yet been confirmed whether or not DaBaby is involved in the case.

<br />

Miami police will provide updates on his detention on Friday morning at 8 a.m. ITS T.

This is the second time DaBaby has met the police in two weeks. Last week, he was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana for minor offenses, resistance and obstruction after his concert in Charlotte, North Carolina. Two appointments were issued before they let him go.

After the incident, he turned to Instagram Stories to call the police for always attacking him. "A dirty police department e ** tries to take me to jail every time I have a show in the city," he complained. He then turned to Twitter to say that the local police department was paying him unnecessary attention.

"Someone died last night while the police department wasted resources and officers to harass me in an attempt to set a bad example," he wrote on the microblogging site at the time. "When in reality, I am the most positive example the city of Charlotte got. Especially for anyone on the streets of Charlotte and the CHILDREN."

Meanwhile, his arrest caused the police to initiate an Internal Affairs investigation "to determine if the Officers followed the department's policies and directives during the incident." It is not clear if the related officers would be placed on leave.