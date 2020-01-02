Photos: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma return from Switzerland

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment


Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma: without a doubt, they are one of the most beloved celebrity couples. The duo never fails to give a couple of goals every time they leave each other's company, whether at events, parties or even at the airport. Virushka, as they are lovingly called, were in Gstaad to bring the New Year from the last days. The couple was seen having a great time in the snow-capped mountains while posting videos and images on their social media accounts. Earlier this morning, Virat and Anushka returned from Switzerland and were arrested when they left the airport. Looking elegant as always, the couple clicked flaunting their elegant outfits.

While Virat wrote a pair of black pants, a white T-shirt and a cream jacket, Anushka wore a sexy pair of jet black jeggings, a top of the same color and combined it with a blue and black plaid jacket. Check out the photos below.




one/ 7

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma



Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma


two/ 7

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma



Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma


3/ 7

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma



Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma


4 4/ 7

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma



Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma


5 5/ 7

virat Kohli



Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma


6 6/ 7

virat Kohli



Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma


7 7/ 7

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

