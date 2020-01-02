Photos: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani return to Mumbai

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been giving us great couple goals for a long time. The two are often seen together at informal dinners, movie outings and events in the city. Although the two have been very quiet about the state of their relationship, the duo often joins the media.

Earlier today, our photographers clicked on Baaghi 2 actors at the airport returning to the city after their New Year's holiday. According to reports, Disha was on vacation in Japan and we wondered if the tiger also joined her for the same. Both looked like an airport, even after a long flight. Tiger looked elegant in a black T-shirt with a gray scarf and black sunglasses. While Disha looked elegant with a white mickey mouse t-shirt over a pair of gray joggers.

Check out photos of the elegant duo here,